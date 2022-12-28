ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

After 4 years on Mars, NASA's InSight lander sends one last selfie and then falls silent

It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
The Independent

Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears

Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
NPR

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months helping build a new space station

BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down...
owlcation.com

SpaceX’s Starship: The Dawn of a New Golden Age of Space Flight?

Manned space flight, so far, has had its heyday in the 1960s. From Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space in 1961, until Neil Armstrong first set foot on the Moon in 1969, less than a decade had passed. In the following years, there were another five missions with crewed Moon landings. But since Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the Moon in 1972, humans have not ventured beyond low Earth orbit (LEO). With the end of the Apollo missions, manned space flight definitely had a setback.
petapixel.com

Japan’s Private Moon Mission Captures Awe-Inspiring Photo of Earth

Japan’s Hakuto-R mission 1 captured this stunning view of planet Earth after it launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday. ispace, a Japanese space startup, tweeted out the first images taken by the tiny Hakuto-R lunar spacecraft that is currently en route to the Moon. “Initial checkout operations...
KTSA

Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says

Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
SlashGear

NASA Reportedly In Talks With SpaceX In Preparation For Possible ISS Crew Rescue

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it seems that NASA may be about to put that old saying to the test by reaching out to SpaceX for help. The crew currently residing on the International Space Station is in a questionable situation, and if all else fails, NASA might need the help of Elon Musk's SpaceX to get the astronauts back home safely. It all comes down to the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which has suffered a severe malfunction. Can it be fixed in time, or will NASA need to rely on SpaceX's Dragon?

