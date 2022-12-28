Read full article on original website
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Update: NASA cuts live broadcast of today's astronaut spacewalk
NASA was airing live coverage of its seven-hour US Spacewalk today, but it has been postponed due to "Debris Avoidance"
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
After 4 years on Mars, NASA's InSight lander sends one last selfie and then falls silent
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the NASA Ingenuity helicopter has set a new altitude record during its 35th aerial excursion.
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears
Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
This may be the last Mars photo from NASA's InSight lander before it dies on the Red Planet
This photo from NASA's InSight lander on Mars just may be its last as the power-starved lander approaches the end of its life on the Red Planet.
NPR
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months helping build a new space station
BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down...
owlcation.com
SpaceX’s Starship: The Dawn of a New Golden Age of Space Flight?
Manned space flight, so far, has had its heyday in the 1960s. From Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space in 1961, until Neil Armstrong first set foot on the Moon in 1969, less than a decade had passed. In the following years, there were another five missions with crewed Moon landings. But since Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the Moon in 1972, humans have not ventured beyond low Earth orbit (LEO). With the end of the Apollo missions, manned space flight definitely had a setback.
petapixel.com
Japan’s Private Moon Mission Captures Awe-Inspiring Photo of Earth
Japan’s Hakuto-R mission 1 captured this stunning view of planet Earth after it launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday. ispace, a Japanese space startup, tweeted out the first images taken by the tiny Hakuto-R lunar spacecraft that is currently en route to the Moon. “Initial checkout operations...
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover just dropped its 1st sample on the Martian surface
NASA's Perseverance rover collected this tube's sample from a Mars region rich in organics. Scientists soon will scrutinize tubes like this for signatures of life.
KTSA
Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
Wild space 'ferry' concept uses paragliders to return satellites and science to Earth
Outpost recently tested a stratospheric paraglider to return space tech ahead of orbital ventures for NASA and other companies later in the 2020s.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
The best spaceflight stories of 2022 brought us across the solar system
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft made an epic flight to the moon, Russia invaded Ukraine and SpaceX set a few records.
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s first “next-gen” Starlink satellites are suspiciously familiar
In a strange twist, SpaceX says that its next Starlink mission will launch 54 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), implying that they’re roughly the same size as the V1.5 satellites it’s already launching – not the larger V2 or V2 Mini satellites discussed in recent FCC filings.
A look back at 2022’s most pivotal moments of space exploration
This year saw dozens of rocket launches and space science milestones that will help us better understand Earth and our universe.
NASA Reportedly In Talks With SpaceX In Preparation For Possible ISS Crew Rescue
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it seems that NASA may be about to put that old saying to the test by reaching out to SpaceX for help. The crew currently residing on the International Space Station is in a questionable situation, and if all else fails, NASA might need the help of Elon Musk's SpaceX to get the astronauts back home safely. It all comes down to the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which has suffered a severe malfunction. Can it be fixed in time, or will NASA need to rely on SpaceX's Dragon?
