thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
WBBJ
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
WBBJ
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles
Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
WBBJ
Law enforcement agencies to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve
MARTIN, Tenn. — A local city’s law enforcement wants to make sure those celebrating New Year’s Eve will do so safely. The Martin Police Department is offering up rides this New Year’s Eve through their “Safety Bus.”. Those who live in the Martin city limits...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
WBBJ
A year in review: 2022
JACKSON, Tenn.—Another year has come and gone, and we are highlighting the stories that made 2022 unique. As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect back on stories that made this year memorable. On May 11, U.S. Marshals confirmed that an arrest had been made in the shooting that...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended
The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
