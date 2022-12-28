ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mocoshow.com

‘Poke Bowl’ is Coming to Plaza Del Mercado

Maryland-based Poke Bowl, a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more, is coming to 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado– replacing Smoothie King, between Pizza Stop and Aldi. Poke Bowl has five locations in Maryland, primarily in the Baltimore region with one...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from November: Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
MANASSAS PARK, VA
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August 2022: Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Two Separate Collisions in Between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to two separate collisions in between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike/NB I270 on Thursday morning around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the first collision involved multiple vehicles, including one vehicle that hit the median/jersey wall/divider. The second collision on the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD

