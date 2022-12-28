Read full article on original website
Related
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
Boxing world champion arrested for domestic violence before headlining DC fight
Boxing world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested Tuesday in Florida for domestic violence less than two weeks ahead of his headlining fight in Washington, D.C.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'
Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Gas Station Dispute Leaves One Dead In Baltimore, Police Say
One person was killed in a midday shooting at a Baltimore gas station on Thursday afternoon, officials announced.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District responded to the Exxon station at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North G…
Wbaltv.com
Man sought after after fatal shooting at downtown Baltimore gas station
Baltimore police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday at a downtown gas station. SkyTeam 11 was over a fatal shooting scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on downtown's westside. City police said a man, identified...
New Information Released As Police Investigate Mondawmin Train Station Murder In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred inside of a Baltimore train station, authorities say.Additional details have been released about the two suspects who are accused of being involved in the Monday, Dec. 26 murder of Cal…
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old arrested for spraying unknown substance, inappropriately touching women
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted multiple women in Anne Arundel County. According to police, officers responded to the scene Tuesday near Target in the Waugh Chapel Towne Center after receiving reports of a suspect who inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.
Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four
BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
FBI ID's Baltimore Teen Fatally Hit By Truck Christmas Morning
A Baltimore teenager who was fatally hit by a truck on Christmas morning has been identified by the FBI, authorities say.Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, 18, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Anne Ar…
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Man Shot In Back Multiple Times In 'Serious Condition' After Baltimore Attack
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back multiple times in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue around 12:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 after investigating reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.
Comments / 0