Read full article on original website
Related
merrillfotonews.com
Volunteers ring the bells
Volunteers in the Merrill community were out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, with bell ringers at County Market and Walmart. The funds collected help individuals and families in our greater community area in their time of need.
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Historical Society digitizes Foto News
Thanks to a generous donation by the Ron Nicklaus and Todd Nicklaus families, the Merrill Historical Society recently digitized the paper copies of the Merrill Foto News in their archives, encompassing newspapers from 1969 through 1999. The Nicklaus families were adamant that these papers be made available online to everyone...
waupacanow.com
Clintonville officer receives state award
Officer Joe LeBreck, with the Clintonville Police Department, received the Practitioner of the Year award from the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioner’s Association (WCPPA). LeBreck received the award at a banquet in Oshkosh on Oct. 20. After finding out that he would receive the award, LeBreck said he couldn’t believe...
WSAW
Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys. Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so...
Business of the Year: The Garage
This year, we had the good fortune to highlight 50 of the area’s locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from sweet shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to credit unions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their services, their hopes and dreams and the many ways in which they make the Wausau area a flourishing, marvelous place to live and work. At the close of 2022, we raise a glass to all our locally-owned establishments in the area, to the services you provide and the hard work you do. We appreciate each and every one of you.
WSAW
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
Wausau area births, Dec. 29
Kurtis Crawford and Micaela Pelot announce the birth of their son Bentley Alan, born at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
merrillfotonews.com
St. John’s packs boxes for Operation Christmas Child
St. John Lutheran Church and School in Merrill participated in Operation Christmas Child and in two weeks, packed 42 boxes for needy children in third world countries. They got a late start getting involved with the program this year, but are already planning to be a drop-off center for the Merrill area next year and “hope to collect next year 150 shoe boxes for those in need,” said Pastor David Szeto.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
wpr.org
This Stevens Point sculptor's medium is snow, and there's plenty of it
When Jef Schobert started making snow sculptures, he faced them toward his house. He'd shape a Mickey Mouse or some other cartoon character for his young daughter. One day, his mail carrier stopped and told him he should make them face the street, for everyone to enjoy. "It kind of...
merrillfotonews.com
Deborah A. Johnson
Deborah A. Johnson, age 60, of Rothschild, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Rothschild, WI. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
merrillfotonews.com
Brian S. Lenz
Brian S. Lenz, 55, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Brian was born on August 28, 1967, in Wausau, son of Reinold and Marlene (Parsch) Lenz. Brian graduated from Merrill Senior High School and UW-Whitewater. He worked professionally in a variety of fields including lending, hospitality, and sales. He resided in the Milwaukee area most of his adult life, but also lived and worked in the Twin Cities for a number of years. Brian will be remembered most for his outgoing and engaging personality, being able to have a conversation with just about anyone on any subject, and for being a generous friend and family member. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed attending games and watching them with friends. He commissioned a fantasy football league with his Merrill friends for many years. While he was quick to make new friends anywhere he went, he always appreciated his old friends and family the most. He was an uncle to five nieces and nephews who would attest that he was a very fun uncle. He left us way too soon and will always be missed and loved.
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
waupacanow.com
Social media impacts proposed sand mine
Faulks Bros., Iola Car Show urge residents to attend public hearings. A proposal by Faulks Bros. Construction (FBC) seeking a conditional use permit for non-metallic mining on the Iola Car Show (ICS) grounds has sparked concerns in both Iola and Scandinavia. Jon Faulks, president of FBC, and Joe Opperman, executive...
thecitypages.com
How a Rothschild snowmobile trail is being revived
A 13-mile Rothschild snowmobile trail that went dormant for a few years will be back up and running this year. The trail runs from Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee to Highway J in Weston. It is funded and will open this year. Rothschild Urbanaires Snowmobile Club has been out working...
WSAW
Next year’s blueberry crop being saved by making snow
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Piling snow on plants seems like it would do more harm than good, but Chet Skippy of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said that is not so. He has the same kind of snow maker you’d expect to see at a ski resort, and he says it comes in handy this time of year, as long as conditions are right. Skippy said he knows early on how the blueberry crop for the next year is going to turn out, as long as he takes care of the plants.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop
A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston. A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.
Comments / 0