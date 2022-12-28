ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Alabama, Sugar Bowl: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 9 K-State vs. No. 5 Alabama. Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play) Tom Luginbill (Sidelines) National Radio: ESPN Radio. Sean Kelley (Play-by-Play) Aaron Murray (Analyst) Stormy Buonantony (Sidelines) K-State Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play) Stan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report

Arkansas completed its season with a wild 55-53 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks blew a 25-point lead in the second half before coming away victorious in a triple overtime battle that came down to a pair of two-point conversion attempts.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

WALK & TALK: Arkansas 55, Kansas 52 - 3OT

Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. HawgSports is 50% Off, and Paramount+ is FREE with your subscription!! Join the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Bet On It: Kansas State vs. Alabama

Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Kansas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Chiefs will likely get a huge boost vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs could easily receive a boost this week against the Denver Broncos, as one player they have missed all week so likely to come back. Now, that doesn’t mean he will, but the chances are much higher. Mecole Hardman hasn’t played since Week 9, against the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo expires this Saturday night

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo offer won’t be around much longer, as it will expire when the clock strikes...
OHIO STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots might be without one of their most dynamic players this weekend

The Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was costly in more ways than one. Standout rookie Marcus Jones made an impact in all three phases, but the third-round pick’s impact came with a cost. On Wednesday, Jones missed the first Patriots practice of the week due to a concussion. That likely means that the 24-year-old is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a strong probability he’ll miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: final countdown is here, claim $100 bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo during December is delivering multiple bonuses to new players. Anyone who signs up before Ohio...
OHIO STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy