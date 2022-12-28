Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
Kansas State vs. Alabama, Sugar Bowl: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 9 K-State vs. No. 5 Alabama. Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play) Tom Luginbill (Sidelines) National Radio: ESPN Radio. Sean Kelley (Play-by-Play) Aaron Murray (Analyst) Stormy Buonantony (Sidelines) K-State Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play) Stan...
No. 6 Texas takes 5-game win streak to Oklahoma
No. 6 Texas enters Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener at Oklahoma on a roll despite a major off-the-court distraction. The
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report
Arkansas completed its season with a wild 55-53 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks blew a 25-point lead in the second half before coming away victorious in a triple overtime battle that came down to a pair of two-point conversion attempts.
WALK & TALK: Arkansas 55, Kansas 52 - 3OT
Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. HawgSports is 50% Off, and Paramount+ is FREE with your subscription!! Join the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports...
McConnell plane to flyover Arrowhead before Chiefs game
The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Years Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.
Bet On It: Kansas State vs. Alabama
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Kansas...
atozsports.com
Chiefs will likely get a huge boost vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs could easily receive a boost this week against the Denver Broncos, as one player they have missed all week so likely to come back. Now, that doesn’t mean he will, but the chances are much higher. Mecole Hardman hasn’t played since Week 9, against the...
Oklahoma State vs Kansas Basketball Preview: Big 12 Play Opens to End 2022
The Jayhawks will take the court in Allen Fieldhouse one last time this calendar year, this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo expires this Saturday night
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo offer won’t be around much longer, as it will expire when the clock strikes...
Patriots might be without one of their most dynamic players this weekend
The Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was costly in more ways than one. Standout rookie Marcus Jones made an impact in all three phases, but the third-round pick’s impact came with a cost. On Wednesday, Jones missed the first Patriots practice of the week due to a concussion. That likely means that the 24-year-old is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a strong probability he’ll miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
FanDuel Ohio promo: final countdown is here, claim $100 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo during December is delivering multiple bonuses to new players. Anyone who signs up before Ohio...
No. 18 TCU, surging Texas Tech clash in Big 12 opener
Two months of preparation and mostly successful performances set the table for No. 18 TCU and Texas Tech, who will
An Arkansas fan in a hog costume ruined ESPN's shot of Kansas' first OT touchdown
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl turned out to be an absolute barnburner between Arkansas and Kansas on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks trailed by 25 points midway through the third quarter after falling behind 38-13 with 8:43 to play. Then Kansas turned it on, scoring 25 straight — including two touchdowns in...
Kansas tackles Oklahoma State to kick off power-packed Big 12
With nine of the conference’s 10 teams in Joe Lunardi’s latest NCAA Tournament bracket on ESPN.com, the Big 12 is
Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov....
