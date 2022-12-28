ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Severe weather and flood threat increases into tonight

Our storms are looking stronger, which translates into an expanded flood threat area. Street flooding is possible for low-lying spots and new construction sites. The severe weather threat includes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. It includes Houston and cities farther west. These storms will be with us tonight into the overnight hours.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

New Upscale Sushi Restaurant in River Oaks is Off to an Uneven Start

TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar, the new River Oaks restaurant by Daily Dose Hospitality, the team behind Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, opened in November. It’s located at 4200 Westheimer on the ground floor of the 200 Park Place building. Daily Dose Hospitality acquired TEN’s first location in California in 2014 and owners John Reed and Leslie Nguyen wanted to open one in Houston. In a press release, TEN is described as offering modern Asian flavors in an Asian-inspired setting, so, if you’re looking for traditional Japanese sushi, this isn’t where you’ll find it.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Krispy Kreme closes Katy store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars

HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds

The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
PEARLAND, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Treatment options for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Silky Patel, an interventional spine, sports and pain management physician in Houston, Texas, and Farrah Stewart-Tarver, a patient who is being treated for this condition discusses treatment options for DPN. About 30% of people with diabetes also suffer from diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN, a...
HOUSTON, TX
maritime-executive.com

Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers

The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
GALVESTON, TX
tedmag.com

Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Luxury Home Sales Drop 38 Percent

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — The luxury home sales market – long considered invulnerable to the vagaries of the general real estate arena – has just tanked in a big way, says a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. In the...
HOUSTON, TX
fortbendfocus.com

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
HOUSTON, TX
marinelink.com

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
HOUSTON, TX

