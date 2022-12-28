ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Classic Christmas Cartoons

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and have compiled a top 5 list. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about...
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli puts on another show for The Post

The NYPD’s lap-dance cop had no problem putting on a show for The Post on Sunday as she bought a copy of the paper with another scoop about her. Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli — who made headlines last year when she was caught on video grinding on the lap of a married lieutenant at a party — was all smiles at a Bronx 7/11 as she picked up The Post, which included a story about her recent Harley Quinn cosplay. The cop had dressed up as the DC Comics villainess and did a photoshoot in the costume that she later...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
QUEENS, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
New York Post

NYC mom allegedly mowed down by husband hosted domestic violence podcast

The Queens mom left clinging to life after her estranged husband allegedly mowed her down with an SUV — and then stabbed her — Tuesday runs a life coaching business aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse, The Post has learned. Sophia Giraldo, 41, describes herself as “a survivor of Betrayal-Trauma & Abuse,” and hosts a podcast called “Unfiltered and Free,” in which she shared her struggles with her “toxic” marriage just days before the caught-on-video attack outside her Flushing home. “I’ve just been thinking about my expectation and how as a result of trauma I tend to expect the negative,” Giraldo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?

This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
New York Post

NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims

A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

