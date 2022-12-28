NDSU athletic director on Bison playing for another FCS football championship: "You've got to pinch yourself"

Read full article on original website
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
wdayradionow.com
The Frisco Frenzy Podcast: Tyler Merriam
Join Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman as they're joined by Tyler Merriam, associate athletic director for media and lead radio play-by-play for football, men's basketball, baseball, and softball at South Dakota State. They discuss the history of how both North Dakota State and South Dakota State moved from Division II to Division I, what the Dakota Marker rivalry means to both programs, and more!
Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer named to FCS Freshman All-America team
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Mandan native and NDSU defensive tackle, Jaxon Duttenhefer, has been named to the FCS Freshman All-America team ahead of North Dakota State football’s championship game. The Redshirt Freshman defensive tackle has flashed this season, racking up 31 total tackles and 4 sacks in his first full-time collegiate season. Duttenhefer was a team […]
herosports.com
FCS Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU Preview
North Dakota State and South Dakota State have met in the FCS second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals. The two rivals now finally meet in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. SDSU has a three-game winning streak on the Bison, including a 23-21 win this season where...
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
wdayradionow.com
The Frisco Frenzy Podcast: Steve Walker and Nick Schommer
Join Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman as they're joined by former North Dakota State Bison football players Steve Walker (QB) and Nick Schommer (DB) in this episode of The Firsco Frenzy Podcast! They discuss playing college football, the tradition of NDSU's annual trip to Frisco (at least it feels that way!), and much more.
FOX Sports
Omot, North Dakota Fightin' Hawks to host Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison
North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play Friday. The Fightin' Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota gives up...
wdayradionow.com
Nearly 70 hockey teams from 5 states compete at the West Fargo Winter Classic
(Fargo, ND) -- Nearly 70 hockey teams are competing this week in games at The Lights and at the West Fargo Sports Arena. "We're doing well over here in West Fargo. We've got a whole lot of activity going on at The Lights and stuff and we're just getting started with The Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic," said Mike Amundson, Executive Director for West Fargo Events.
Layoff doesn't affect Plano East boys in opening-round win at Allen Holiday Invitational
By Cody Thorn ALLEN - Plano East coach Matt Wester admitted he wasn’t sure how his team would do coming off the Christmas break. Idle since a win against Flower Mound Marcus on Dec. 16, the Panthers started strong and held off a late charge from Austin Lake Travis, winning 67-54 in the ...
North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening
The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene
Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas was the most read food story of 2022.
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDAG) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains. unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date...
wdayradionow.com
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
(Fargo, ND) -- Powerball officials say a 150-thousand dollar prize from a ticket purchased in Fargo remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased July 18th at the Casey's General Store on 45th Street South. The prize must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office. The deadline to claim the prize...
valleynewslive.com
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 Powerball winning lottery ticket that was purchased in Fargo has yet to be claimed. This ticket was purchased for the July 18th, 2022 drawing and must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14th, 2023. The ticket was bought...
valleynewslive.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
floydcountyrecord.com
McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time
FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
