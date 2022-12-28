Read full article on original website
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Nick Saban and his staff have put together a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Alabama Football. The class consists of 28 highly-touted players, including seven 5-stars. Is it possible the Crimson Tide land an eighth 5-star recruit? Cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the best high school football players in the country, and he could still be on the table for Coach Saban and company. A Miami commit, McClain decided at the last minute not to sign in the early signing period. By not signing early, he gives Alabama two more months to sell him on the idea of playing in Tuscaloosa.
