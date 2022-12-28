ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Fire Victims

WARSAW — A GoFundMe account has been established for a Warsaw family who needs assistance after their house caught on fire Tuesday evening. Courtney Holt, Glen Douthitt, and three children were at the home on 3456 E. 100N when the fire started. In an interview with InkFreeNews, Holt said the residence’s lights went out after she plugged in a flashlight charger. Then, there were extremely loud electrical noises, followed by flames. She said she believes the fire was caused by faulty wiring.
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
inkfreenews.com

John L. Nace — UPDATED

John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
News Now Warsaw

Lutheran Kosciusko nurse recognized with DAISY Award

WARSAW – Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital is recognizing the latest nurse to receive the DAISY Award for going above and beyond in providing compassionate care. Shaylee Kelly, a registered nurse at LKH, was recently nominated by a patient’s family member for the DAISY Award. Patients, families and colleagues can nominate nurses for this award from any Lutheran Health Network hospital, RediMed or MedStat urgent care clinic or Lutheran Health Physicians practice.
abc57.com

Assisted living tenants complain apartment heating is inadequate

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sixty-two degrees is not freezing, but it can be uncomfortable. For some tenants at the Vannoni Living Center, their apartments are stuck at that temperature and they don't know why, or if it's being fixed. Jerry Coyle is complaining that his apartment at the Vannoni Living Center is...
abc57.com

Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded

ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
inkfreenews.com

Janet Imel — UPDATED

Janet Imel, 75, died Dec. 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Janet was born March 23, 1947, in Portland, to Virgil and Mignon Windmiller. On March 26, 1971, she married Donald Imel in Pensacola, Fla., who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2022. Surviving are her son Shawn (Traci) Imel and...
inkfreenews.com

Mariane Jane Hagen

Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
hometownnewsnow.com

Big Comedy Bails Out Stranded Motorists

(La Porte, IN) - The recent Christmas blizzard created road hazards that dampened the holidays for some. For plow drivers and tow trucks, it was a chance to cash in, but one La Porte local decided to use his new Ford pickup for the public good. As the storm hit,...
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
inkfreenews.com

Janice Harter

Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
inkfreenews.com

Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton

Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
inkfreenews.com

Gilberto Francisco Benitez

Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
inkfreenews.com

Kathy M. Garrett

Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
