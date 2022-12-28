WARSAW — A GoFundMe account has been established for a Warsaw family who needs assistance after their house caught on fire Tuesday evening. Courtney Holt, Glen Douthitt, and three children were at the home on 3456 E. 100N when the fire started. In an interview with InkFreeNews, Holt said the residence’s lights went out after she plugged in a flashlight charger. Then, there were extremely loud electrical noises, followed by flames. She said she believes the fire was caused by faulty wiring.

