Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears
At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
SheKnows
Congratulations? Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Have Done the Inconceivable
Ridge, you may now step down from your throne as Dimmest Character On the Show. Hey, we totally understood why The Bold and the Beautiful would have Steffy freak out upon seeing Sheila the Nine-Toed Terror. We’d flip, too, if we unexpectedly came face to vaguely masked face with the she-monster who shot our better half before our eyes and then took aim at us to boot.
SheKnows
Oh, [Bleep]! See Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Get So Close to Kelly That Steffy’s Gonna Have Nightmares for… Well, Ever!
Cutie Sophia Paras McKinlay took this close encounter very seriously. Finn and Steffy’s lives have been catapulted from the bliss of being reunited back to terror now that Chief Baker has confirmed that Sheila is alive and living in Los Angeles. The foremost thought in their minds? Protecting their family. Are Kelly and Hayes at risk from Bold & Beautiful’s legendary madwoman?
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Have Just Handed [Spoiler] the Power to Get Rid of Sheila for Good
She thinks that she has Bill right where she wants him. She is sorely mistaken. Bold & Beautiful made it appear that Bill and Sheila had checkmated Steffy and Finn by having the secret lovers threaten to reveal that Taylor had shot the Spencer Publications tycoon if they blabbed the whereabouts of L.A.’s most-wanted psychopath. But what they’ve really done, ultimately, is give the power to get rid of the menace to society to the last person they ever expected.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows
Sally Comes Clean With Nick — and Diane Makes Another Startling Confession to Jack
Adam arrives at Noah’s club, and flashes back to being in bed with Sally, who told him it’s time for them to move on. He spots Chance, who is furiously swigging a beer. Chance says, “It looks like you had a rough night.” Adam sits down with him, and notes it’s been a while since they were on drinking buddy terms. He apologizes for being rough on him with the whole Locke investigation. Chance shrugs, “Case closed.” He asks Adam what his deal is. Adam confesses he’s facing the fact that he’s lost Sally for good.
SheKnows
Young & Restless: Will Sally’s Bundle Bring ‘Ally’ Fans Joy? Plus, How Dumb Is Jeremy Stark?!?
Young & Restless gave us some really nice holiday scenes this week, and I love that Danny Romalotti is back. Here’s hoping he’ll stick around!. It was a mixed bag for the Abbotts as the holiday approached. Jack and Ashley went at it as only they can — I can’t get enough of them fighting. So fun to watch! Tension swirled around Kyle and Jack as they hid Diane and later concocted a plan to distract Jeremy Stark, but this was offset by the feel-good moments of Kyle and Summer exchanging gifts and surprising Diane at the cabin. That said, I really hope we get some conflict between “Skyle” over the Diane situation before all is said and done. Don’t forget, when Diane first arrived, Phyllis predicted she would inflict damage on their marriage.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year
The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
SheKnows
Will Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor and Brooke Find New Loves, Fight for Ridge Again… Or Is the Worst Thing Possible About to Happen
It was an event three decades in the making as Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor and Brooke realized they deserved way better than Ridge. Of course, more than a few fans — including me — found themselves wondering if they should hold off celebrating until the women had gone, say, a week without falling back into their old habits!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Sinister Side Returns, Who’s His Next Target?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer reverts to his bad boy ways as he plots against his next enemy.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally 'Ready to Respond' to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book. While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few...
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Have Stopped Watching the Stale Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke Drama
Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke have been in a love triangle for decades, and some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are so sick of it they stopped watching altogether.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy and Finn Face Their Worst Nightmare
A dark and stormy night brings terror to their doorstep!. When it comes to Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila Carter, she’s not exactly a woman who takes “no” for an answer. So despite having been told by everyone in Los Angeles that she will never be a part of Finn and Steffy’s life, the fugitive makes one more desperate attempt… and it promises to turn the days leading up to New Year’s Eve must-see TV!
Kim Kardashian Hints That She Has a 'Flirt Going On the Side' After Her Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian isn’t thinking about Pete Davidson one bit after she broke up with him last August. Even though the SKIMS founder swears she’s committed to staying single for now, she’s teasing her fans that there might be a new mystery man in her life. The 42-year-old reality star shared the news on the Goop podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow as she analyzed her three marriages. “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one],” she said. “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Brooke and Taylor Drop a Bomb on Ridge Regarding His Decision — and Steffy and Finn Confront Deacon
It’s a week of one bombshell after another. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for December 12 – 16, Steffy learns Sheila is in fact alive! Read about it below and watch the preview. After the truth about Thomas framing Brooke for calling CPS on...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Just Teased a Game-Changing Twist — But Will It Really Be Brave Enough to Go There?
Hope Stephanie gets the show in the afterlife, ’cause this is must-see TV. After the December 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, our jaws hurt from the reveal that Bill was hooking up with Sheila. (More on that shocker here.) But as the pain subsided, we reconsidered another major development, one that was much quieter but in the long run, perhaps more significant: Brooke and Taylor’s newfound closeness.
Pete Davidson's Reported Reaction to Emily Ratajkowski Split Finally Gives Us Insight Into Their Relationship Dynamic
Now that the short-lived fling between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski is over, we’re putting our investigative skills to the test to find out how it all went down. After all, these two made a lot of sense when rumors started swirling back in November. “Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them.” Looks like Davidson and Ratajkowski’s romance was as casual as they...
Comments / 0