Nancy Zorbaugh
2d ago

This is so disgusting.This storyline needs to be dropped before it goes too far.Get rid of Shelia her storyline has definitely gone too far Y&R now B&B end it and move on to different storylines instead of the same thing over and over again

Toni
2d ago

really Bill everyone makes mistakes but look what you and Sheila have done. You going for revenge because these women Finally got so tired of your bs. As far as Sheila she not deserve forgiven when every life she has touched she put in serious danger. You both now need professional help because you both are nut cases

Wanda Brown
2d ago

I don’t like it one bit, what in the world were these writers thinking when they wrote that story in this scene??? Bill does this because Katie and Brooke don’t want the Dollar anymore because he won’t change and he’s got nerves to talk about how Ridge does Brooke and he’s doing the same to them . How many times are someone supposed to forgive you, he keeps doing the same things and Shelia needs to be stopped and get off the show because her laugh is not funny and they act like it’s hard to knock her out or get a gun when they knew again she was alive??? Locking their doors will not stop her but a nine or anything powerful will. Get her off there. I’m tired of her. And lock Bills dumb behind up also , talking about some dark side they two are washed up and out.

