Watsonville Police Captain Anthony Magdayao retires after nearly 30 years of service

Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday
SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An individual is now in Monterey County Jail after they tried to strike a Salinas Police officer with a walking stick. Police said, around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of East Market Street. Salinas Police said the suspect was not complaint The post Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury appeared first on KION546.
Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire
SALIANS, Calif. (KION-TV) On Thursday, the Salinas City Firefighters Association said they helped respond to a structure fire on Hyde Street. The first engines arrived within three minutes and saw the fire spreading from the bedroom to the rest of the home. The fire was put out and contained to just the bedroom, per firefighters. The post Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
1 dead, 1 arrested in Salinas head-on collision involving drunk driver
SALINAS, Calif. — On the evening of Dec. 28, officers from the Salinas Police Department and personnel from the Salinas Fire Department responded to reports of a major injury vehicle accident at the intersection of Larkin and Victor streets. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two...
Person who fell into 4-story commercial hopper rescued by Alameda County FD
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — A person who fell into a four-story commercial hopper in the City of Newark on Tuesday was rescued by Alameda County firefighters, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The department responded to a confined space rescue call in Newark with a report of an individual entrapped inside a hopper. […]
CHP reporting fatal collision on State Route 35
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
turlockcitynews.com
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.
Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito
A battle of the badges between the Hollister Police and Fire Departments. And who doesn't enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause? Both departments wanted to find a fun and creative way to give back to their community and came up with this! Two police officers and two firefighters had 90 seconds to The post Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito appeared first on KION546.
VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Guest View: A salute to Watsonville’s finest
We have several 7-Eleven stores in the area. Since the pandemic, we have worked the graveyard shift. This turned out to be the best experience in the last few decades. We have seen the best, the worst and everything in between. The labor shortage, the homeless problem, the unpredictable and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the endless supply shortage creates a very unprecedented challenge for all businesses, our stores among those.
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen
LOCKWOOD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man in his home on Lockwood-Jolon Road Wednesday for alleged sexual molestation of a minor charges. Michael David Paulsen, 60, was arrested after deputies were made aware of sexual assault allegations against him in October. An interview with the victim and further investigation The post Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen appeared first on KION546.
Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
