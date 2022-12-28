Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Related
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
UpNorthLive.com
AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Detroit News
Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids
The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
wkar.org
Michigan Medicaid health plans will cover doula services beginning in 2023
Michigan Medicaid will cover doula services beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Doulas provide critical support to a pregnant person, but these services can cost hundreds of dollars. A doula is trained to provide physical, emotional and educational support to a pregnant person before, during, and after labor. The cost of a...
BBB reveals 2022's top scams in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is revealing the top consumer scams of 2022. For the second year in a row, the top scam in West Michigan was related to online purchasing. These online purchasing scams are considered to be the riskiest scam for consumers, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Reporter.
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
National research company coming to Muskegon with survey to ask about housing crisis
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Residents, commuters and employers throughout Muskegon are being given the opportunity to voice their concerns about the housing crisis due to a national housing research firm coming to the county. Bowen National Research is conducting a five-year housing needs assessment by having communities take an...
Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays
Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last year during the pandemic when […] The post Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
WWMTCw
Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox
WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million
LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
Judge to sentence 'driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan's governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday...
Consumers Energy donates $300k to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced a $300,000 donation to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to help veterans pay their heating bills. The gift is the largest single donation to the fund in its 76-year history. Consumers Energy has given $550,000 to the fund over the last three years.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0