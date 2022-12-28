ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
HOLLAND, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids

The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan Medicaid health plans will cover doula services beginning in 2023

Michigan Medicaid will cover doula services beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Doulas provide critical support to a pregnant person, but these services can cost hundreds of dollars. A doula is trained to provide physical, emotional and educational support to a pregnant person before, during, and after labor. The cost of a...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

BBB reveals 2022's top scams in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is revealing the top consumer scams of 2022. For the second year in a row, the top scam in West Michigan was related to online purchasing. These online purchasing scams are considered to be the riskiest scam for consumers, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Reporter.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays

Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last year during the pandemic when […] The post Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox

WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy