Sabres' Tuch feels for the victims of the blizzard and their families.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – With the conditions in the city of Buffalo and the driving ban, the Buffalo Sabres still haven’t been able to practice since Thursday. Certain players live close enough to the arena where they can walk there and get some skating in.

Don Granato told Howard Simon and Joe DiBiase that they’ve been finding ways to get ice elsewhere, “We hope to practice today, guys have been able to get some ice and skate. We have not been able to do that collectively with the travel ban and respect to what’s going on here.”

Alex Tuch joined Howard and Joe on Wednesday too. Tuch said, “We’re definitely chomping at the bit to get back to it and we’ve had more time on our hands than we wanted.”

Tuch was in his home of Syracuse for the storm and they came back when the Amherst driving ban was lifted. He of course has kept up with the overage and said, “It’s been terrible to hear how bad it is downtown and it’s just really awful and my thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

Tuch also thanked the first responders and the emergency personnel. He said, “It’s been terrible for the city of Buffalo and it's going to take some time to recover from all of this, but the city has been working really hard and it hasn’t been easy on anybody.”

The Sabres last played on Dec. 19 in Vegas and the win over the Golden Knights extended their win streak to four and made them 9-3-2 over their last 14 games. Tuch likes how they can adapt to the game being played that night and find a way to win, “I like how we’ve been able to win games in all different fashions.

“We’ve been able to win some high scoring games, we’ve been able to win some games where we’ve been outshot by a lot, but we’ve locked it down in the third period and not given up the lead. We’ve won some games against some defensively sound teams and been able to not get frustrated and been able to break their pressure and this all comes with experience and a little bit of maturity as our team grows.”

Tuch gets a front row seat as Dylan Cozens, Owen Power, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen find their way in the NHL. He said they’ve learned a lot, but there’s one place in particular, “I really think it’s the defensive side of the game. We’re top in the league in scoring, we’ve had a lot of guys step up production wise, but I think past our defensive side of the game has really increased. We haven’t had a ton of breakdowns. We’ve had some really good goaltending and we were outshot by Vegas and Colorado, but we were able to win because we locked it down defensively, we didn’t let them get any high danger chances and when we did let up a few, we had the goaltending there to help us.”

Of course it doesn’t happen overnight and Tuch said, “It takes a lot of pride to have good defense. It’s a lot of hard work and it’s doing the little things right to be good defensively and when the entire team takes pride in playing good defense, it helps.”

The Sabres goals against on the season is 3.41 goals per game. In their 14-game streak it's been 3.07 which is 17 th in the league. On the season the Sabres are averaging 32.9 shots against per game, but in the 14-game streak, it’s gone up to 34.8 shots per game which is third most in the league in the time frame. By the way, in those 14 games, Buffalo is averaging 4.57 goals per game which is way ahead of the next best team, the Seattle Kraken.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Sabres come out of this long layoff. Tuch said, “I like the idea of having the three day break, but I’m not loving how it's expanded to over a week now, so guys are just trying to do at home workouts to stay ready.

“It’s good we have the rest, but there will be a little bit of rust we’ll have to kick off after our first practice and hopefully it doesn’t go into the game tomorrow if we play.”

Tuch plays on a line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. This season Tuch has scored 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points. In 82 career games as a Sabre, Tuch has 27 goals and 46 assists for 73 points. His career high in a season is 20 goals and 52 points with Vegas. He of course loves his line, “It’s my dream job playing for the Buffalo Sabres and playing with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner makes it that much more fun, both on and off the ice.”

Tuch has been given more on-ice responsibility than he had in Vegas. He said, “Coming to Buffalo I was given that opportunity and I tried to seize it and I believe I can be that first line winger both production wise and all around play wise.”

If the Sabres aren’t able to host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, their next game would be Saturday afternoon in Boston.