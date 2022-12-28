Navigating Buffalo during the travel ban

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - While there still may be a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo, the sun is shining and people are in good spirits, walking around Hertel Avenue and around their neighborhoods.

Whether it be to get some groceries, to get out for the fresh air or see the snow banks so tall, you can touch the street lights, Buffalonians seem to happy to be outside after being stuck inside for days.

"I'm just going for a stroll," says Mike, who was pulling his son in a little red wagon down Hertel. "Getting my son out for a little fresh air."

Mike says there are a few good stores within walking distance of his house so he's okay with the travel ban still in place, "We're lucky in this neighborhood to have a lot of close stores that are walkable, so we're still fine not driving."

Ray from North Buffalo, who I found coming out of the Lexington Co-Op says lifting the driving ban in Buffalo now wouldn't make much sense at this moment, "I was walking down the side streets and the sidewalks aren't clear yet. The roads are really icy and having to navigate [around] cars was really challenging. Especially knowing that it's walking traffic only right now. I think it's the right choice. Another day or so as they clear out, especially downtown. I think it's still a mess."

RJ and Grace were walking their dog on Hertel and since they've been outside, they say the continue to witness why the City of Buffalo lives up to their "City of Good Neighbors" mantra," "There's been a lot of good camaraderie just from the City of Buffalo. I mean, a lot of people on our street getting out to snowblow, helping people out. A lot of people just walking around and just making sure that other people are okay, so it's been nice. I mean, the City of Good Neighbors is really, really meaningful this time of year," RJ says.

As I ventured further down Hertel Avenue, I notice snow banks getting larger and larger and construction vehicles lifting the snow. Where they put it? I don't really know... but I came across a crowd of people near a particularly large snow bank that was so tall, people were climbing to the top just to touch the street light. You could tell people just came to see that snow bank as it was littered with discarded gloves, hats and crushed beer cans. Some people almost fell instead of sliding down it.

Sarah from Buffalo, who lives just down the road near Hertel said she hasn't seen anything like this before, "I gotta say this is definitely the first time I've seen it this crazy. This I definitely underestimated. I'm glad I get to enjoy staring at a snowbank instead of getting stuck in one."

While some Buffalonians have enjoyed their time off work, some are ready to get back into the swing of things. "It's been different, said R.J. "I mean, I haven't walked to Dash's Market before. It was probably the first time I've ever done that. I haven't been able to go to work for a couple of days just due to the driving ban. So I'm hoping to get out tomorrow. I'm hoping it [travel ban] is lifted tomorrow and I can get out and do some stuff. There's a little bit of cabin fever from both my wife and I right now."