Read full article on original website
Related
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends End of Year 2022 Sale Explained
The End of Year Sale is live in Apex Legends, giving players one last sale on certain in-game cosmetics before the start of 2023. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Apex Legends End of Year Sale.
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va: How to Get
Overwatch 2 players can look forward to the game's Winter Wonderland festivities with the festive D.Va victory pose and the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin. Here's everything you need to know about getting these festive items for D.Va. Players can earn festive D.va skins through watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch....
How to Connect Overwatch 2 Account to Twitch
For a free-to-play game like Overwatch 2, many of the in-game items like skins and emotes are not free. Players can either buy the items directly or sometimes they can take advantage of promotions that earn them free in-game items like buying certain food products. One way Overwatch 2 players...
Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get
Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
When Does Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland End?
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland has engaged players in activities such as arcade games, but fans wonder when the festive event will end. From arcade game modes such as Freezethaw Elimination to customizations such as the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, here's everything you need to know about Winter Wonderland's end date.
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Is the Heavy Shotgun Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?
Is the fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Part of Fortnite's charm is its ever-changing rotation of weapons and items to use on the quest for the Victory Royale. With the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, there's been plenty of new weapons enter the pool, including the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Thunder Shotgun.
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information
Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Valorant Flashback 2022: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how you can get your own Valorant Flashback 2022 overview.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Spotlight Hours: Full List
Full list of the Pokémon featured in Pokémon GO's Spotlight Hours
Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops New Year's 2023: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops.
Is Resident Evil Village VR Mode Free?
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. But will it be free?
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0