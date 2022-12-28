Read full article on original website
Related
Kawaii Kitty Wattson Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Kawaii Kitty" Wattson skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Kawaii Kitty Wattson skin in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends End of Year 2022 Sale Explained
The End of Year Sale is live in Apex Legends, giving players one last sale on certain in-game cosmetics before the start of 2023. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Apex Legends End of Year Sale.
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
How to Connect Overwatch 2 Account to Twitch
For a free-to-play game like Overwatch 2, many of the in-game items like skins and emotes are not free. Players can either buy the items directly or sometimes they can take advantage of promotions that earn them free in-game items like buying certain food products. One way Overwatch 2 players...
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va: How to Get
Overwatch 2 players can look forward to the game's Winter Wonderland festivities with the festive D.Va victory pose and the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin. Here's everything you need to know about getting these festive items for D.Va. Players can earn festive D.va skins through watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch....
Valorant Flashback 2022: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how you can get your own Valorant Flashback 2022 overview.
Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get
Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
Steam Replay 2022: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how you can get your own Steam Replay 2022 overview.
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
TimTheTatman Reveals Why Warzone 2 Should Take Notes From Fortnite
Content creator TimTheTatman released a new YouTube video explaining why he thinks Fortnite may have "ruined" gaming for all of its multiplayer competitors, including Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is approaching the six-week mark since its initial worldwide release and it's fair to say that Infinity Ward and...
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information
Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 End?
Though Fortnite's latest chapter and season have only just begun, it's no surprise that players are already wondering when Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to end. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun.
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2 Remake to be "Excluded" From Xbox
Microsoft has revealed that third-party games such as Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2 remake and Bloodborne are subject to "exclusion" agreements which prevents them from releasing on Xbox.
Pokémon GO Login Issues: How to Check Servers
Guide to troubleshooting login issues recently occurring in the mobile game Pokemon GO
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Claims One Of Her ‘Biggest Dreams Came True’ Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. The incident had far-reaching effects in WWE, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s almost 2023 now, and fans are excited to see what’s the next chapter in Banks’ career. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why it’s all the more interesting Banks decided to drop a tweet about a significant thing in her life.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0