Michigan State

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Try Fly Fishing this Winter at Pere Marquette River Lodge

The Pere Marquette River Lodge is an Orvis-endorsed fly fishing outfitter that operates year round on the world-famous Pere Marquette River in Baldwin, Michigan. Throughout the winter, we offer cozy and comfortable rooms in our main lodge, as well as two riverside houses. Gather in front of the toasty log fireplace in the lodge’s great room to warm up after a day of fishing or snowmobiling.
BALDWIN, MI
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home

West Michigan received 18 to 20 inches of snow in the last storm and this week warm temperatures are expected. Kent County officials have a message for residents concerned about potential flooding. (Dec. 28, 2022) As snow melts, take steps to protect your home. West Michigan received 18 to 20...
“Old Whitey” Continues To Haunt Lake Superior Divers

Apparently the line from the Gordon Lightfoot song is true. "The lake, it is said, never gives up its dead". Nope, it keeps them fully preserved. Yikes!. The cold waters of Lake Superior keeps its dead intact because it's too cold for bacteria to live in, and thus they never "bloat and float" as bodies in warmer climates would, as the gases that cause the bloat are the result of bacterial action.
This Michigan Bird Grows Its Brain To Survive The Winter

Many animals shed skin or grow feathers in order to deal with and survive through the frigid winters. However, this particular bird does something even more peculiar to survive. The Black-capped chickadee grows brain tissue to survive the harsh winters. According to Friends of The Fox River,. "they frequent shrubby...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan

Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
