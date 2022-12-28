Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Illinois Steak ‘n Shakes Get Festive With NEW Holiday Shake Flavors
Illinois Steak 'n Shakes released two new holiday shake flavors that nobody seems to know about. They'll get you in the holiday spirit and the perfect indulgence during these colder months. Steak 'n Shake was founded in 1934 Normal, Illinois. They've become known for their delicious burgers and shakes. The...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
Is a Serial Killer Lurking Lake Michigan In Illinois?
Chicago residents are on edge as authorities investigate the possibility of a serial killer after several bodies were found in the city's waterways. The first body was discovered in the Chicago River on April 4, 2021, and since then, at least three more bodies have been found in various waterways around the city.
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wgnradio.com
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois
Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
Stop, Bruh! It’s Illegal to Throw Away These Six Things in Illinois
As we start De-Christmasing our homes (yep, made that term up) there are a few things that cannot be tossed to the curb with the wrapping paper. Here are six things that are illegal to throw away in Illinois! ILLINOISGOV. It's time to get out of Christmas mode and prepare...
Illinois woman heading to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve after Powerball win
An Illinois woman is a finalist for the $1 million prize with Powerball on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.” Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler of Yorkville said she enters the sweepstakes every year but never thought she’d win.
starvedrock.media
Sweet Corn Appreciation Day Coming To Illinois In 2023
Here's something to help you think of warm, summer days. One of the many new laws in Illinois that takes effect Sunday is designating August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The bill's language says its a day to celebrate the importance of sweet corn to Illinois agriculture, and in recognition of family farmers.
ourquadcities.com
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
This Is Illinois' Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022
Bookies.com put together a map of the most popular Netflix shows across the country.
ourquadcities.com
MercyOne lists most popular baby names
As we look back on 2022, MercyOne has compiled data on births and the most popular baby names across its Iowa hospitals this year. In total, MercyOne hospitals across the state celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took top spots for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, which follows recent trends reported by Babycenter.com. Babycenter.com reports Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names for 2022, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for the top boy names.
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas
Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
