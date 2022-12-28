ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl joins the show

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King is joined by Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl, who breaks down the Tigers' SEC-opening win over Florida, coaching against Todd Golden, what Auburn needs to improve upon in the New Year, his desires to become a head coach one day and more.
247Sports

Powercat Pregame Podcast: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama, Sugar Bowl

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, 10-3 and ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings, takes on No. 5 Alabama (10-2) in the Sugar Bowl. Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m.(Central) at Caesers SuperDone in New Orleans. The game will be shown on ESPN. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
