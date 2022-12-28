Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, 10-3 and ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings, takes on No. 5 Alabama (10-2) in the Sugar Bowl. Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m.(Central) at Caesers SuperDone in New Orleans. The game will be shown on ESPN. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO