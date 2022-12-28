Read full article on original website
Hardy Co. Schools superintendent given SMART529 award
Hardy County Schools Superintendent Sheena Van Meter has received the 2022 SMART529 Superintendent's Award after more Hardy County Schools' students entered the 2022 SMART529 "When I Grow Up" essay contest than anyone else.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Morgan County facing growth challenges
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
The Donut Shop says it is closing
A beloved purveyor of pepperoni rolls says it is closing without plans to reopen.
WHSV
Still no answers a year after remains believed to be Cassie Sheetz were found
PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - It’s been a year since West Virginia State Police were led to remains they believed belonged to missing hiker Cassie Sheetz but her friends and family are still without any answers. The remains were found deep in the Monongahela National Forest but a year...
WDTV
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
