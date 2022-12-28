ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
DC News Now

Morgan County facing growth challenges

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy