ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Matt Eberflus explains decision to place Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcIxf_0jwo6SfX00

After the Chicago Bears’ brutal Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Matt Eberflus fielded a question from the media regarding standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s placement on his team’s injured reserve list. Though neither the team nor Johnson himself wanted his season to end due to injury, Eberflus explained to reporters that it was the best decision for both parties moving forward.

“Yeah, it was an interesting week with that because we wanted him to go. He wanted to go,” Eberflus said. “We worked him through the early part of the week, and then, again, working with the doctors, with Ryan and I and also the player, at the end of the day, he didn’t feel comfortable. We didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there in a situation to be able to execute the right way to play his position with his ring finger. And it was broke. I didn’t see it the other day because it was before the game, but it was a broken ring finger, so we thought it was in the best interest of our organization to put him on to IR.”

A broken finger may have ended Johnson’s season, but his trajectory for 2023 will remain unchanged. He has settled into a key role in the Bears’ defense, and with his third season as a professional player officially under his belt, Johnson is sure to be hungry to show that he and the rest of Chicago’s roster can put together something special after years of mediocrity that have plagued the team for the better part of the last decade.

For now, both Johnson and the rest of the Bears’ roster and front office will focus their efforts on securing better outcomes for the team moving forward, and with some luck, they should bring a much-improved squad into the 2023 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney dealing with ankle injury vs. Broncos

Update: Thuney has been ruled out. The second half of the Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos didn’t get started the way the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped. After an incomplete pass to a wide-open Skyy Moore on second down, Chiefs LG Joe Thuney suffered an apparent injury on the ensuing play. The Broncos pushed the pocked and several bodies piled up as they tried to get to Patrick Mahomes. When players began to get up, Thuney remained down on the field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Injury Alert: RT Jack Conklin questionable to return with ankle injury

The Cleveland Browns have now inserted James Hudson in at right tackle as Jack Conklin has limped off with an ankle injury. Fresh off of a four-year extension, Conklin is questionable to return today against the Washington Commanders. Up 17-10 with six minutes to go in the game, the Browns will lean on Hudson and the rest of the offensive line to grind this game away in the nation’s capital.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Week 17 game vs. Jets

On Saturday the Seahawks announced several roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s Week 17 home game against the Jets. Here are the four moves that they made. The season is over for Seattle’s No. 3 wide receiver. Goodwin did not practice this week and has been placed on IR with shoulder and wrist injuries. Goodwin finishes the year with 27 catches, 387 yards and four touchdowns. He will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game with some being by double digits, it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt that one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson

Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers can now clinch playoff spot in NFC with wins over Vikings, Lions

The Green Bay Packers’ rebound from 4-8 to a playoff spot in the NFC will now only require back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The Washington Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the early timeslot of Week 17, checking the box for one of the three results the Packers needed to clinch a playoff spot in the simplest possible scenario.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy