Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes Auburn into the SJB Pavilion
Ole Miss women’s basketball opens SEC play this evening as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss finished the non-conference slate with an 11-2 record after a 75-55 victory over Temple. Against Temple six...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play with Dominant 79-47 Win Over Auburn
On the opening night of conference play, Ole Miss women’s basketball lit up the scoreboard by securing its first SEC win of the season in a powerful 79-47 victory over the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night. Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) came prepared and ready for...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Comes up Just Short Against No. 7 Tennessee
Keeping pace with the visitors throughout the second half and getting within two points with one minute to play, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team eventually fell in a tough game with No. 7 Tennessee 63-59 on Wednesday in the SJB Pavilion. The Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) scored first,...
hottytoddy.com
Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway
Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
hottytoddy.com
Top Local Stories in the Third Quarter of 2022
This week, Hotty Toddy News is covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the third story in the series with the top stories from July, August and September. The third quarter of 2022...
hottytoddy.com
UM Chemistry Doctoral Graduate Named Finalist for Prestigious Award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
hottytoddy.com
State Truancy Officers Face Stagnant Pay and ‘Unmanageable Caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Fiber Festival Returns in January to the Powerhouse
The Oxford Fiber Festival will be returning in January to the Powerhouse Community Arts Center. As the oldest, longest-running, continual festival in Mississippi, Oxford Fiber Festival will present more than 25 in-person vendors during the festival slated for Jan. 18-22. This year’s featured speakers include Scottish tartan historian Peter MacDonald...
hottytoddy.com
2023 Will Start Off Lovely on Sunday, Then Severe Weather Possible Monday
Father Time will usher in 2023 on Sunday under sunny skies with spring-like temps– a perfect start for the new year. However, Mother Nature will remind us that this is north Mississippi where the weather can change in a blink of an eye. Rain is expected to fall throughout...
hottytoddy.com
Resilience in Stressful Events Helps Avert Caregiver Burnout, Stress
Renee Greene remembers the time she was a listening ear to a nurse manager in crisis. “They’d had a hostile patient,” said Greene, manager of health education for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Surgery. “It was a lot. “She was worried they might...
hottytoddy.com
LCFD Puts New Engine 17 In-Service
The Lafayette County Fire Department got a big, red shiny fire truck for Christmas – but it was too big to fit under the Christmas tree. On Tuesday, the fire department put a new Pierce Saber pumper into service. The new fire truck will be housed at Station 17...
Comments / 0