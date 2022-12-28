ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes Auburn into the SJB Pavilion

Ole Miss women’s basketball opens SEC play this evening as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss finished the non-conference slate with an 11-2 record after a 75-55 victory over Temple. Against Temple six...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Comes up Just Short Against No. 7 Tennessee

Keeping pace with the visitors throughout the second half and getting within two points with one minute to play, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team eventually fell in a tough game with No. 7 Tennessee 63-59 on Wednesday in the SJB Pavilion. The Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) scored first,...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway

Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Top Local Stories in the Third Quarter of 2022

This week, Hotty Toddy News is covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the third story in the series with the top stories from July, August and September. The third quarter of 2022...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Chemistry Doctoral Graduate Named Finalist for Prestigious Award

A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

State Truancy Officers Face Stagnant Pay and ‘Unmanageable Caseloads’

Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Fiber Festival Returns in January to the Powerhouse

The Oxford Fiber Festival will be returning in January to the Powerhouse Community Arts Center. As the oldest, longest-running, continual festival in Mississippi, Oxford Fiber Festival will present more than 25 in-person vendors during the festival slated for Jan. 18-22. This year’s featured speakers include Scottish tartan historian Peter MacDonald...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Resilience in Stressful Events Helps Avert Caregiver Burnout, Stress

Renee Greene remembers the time she was a listening ear to a nurse manager in crisis. “They’d had a hostile patient,” said Greene, manager of health education for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Surgery. “It was a lot. “She was worried they might...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

LCFD Puts New Engine 17 In-Service

The Lafayette County Fire Department got a big, red shiny fire truck for Christmas – but it was too big to fit under the Christmas tree. On Tuesday, the fire department put a new Pierce Saber pumper into service. The new fire truck will be housed at Station 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy