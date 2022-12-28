ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Medical Minute: Smart Knee

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNfWI_0jwo5qlU00

A new bionic body part that talks to your phone is the next frontier in knee replacements.

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

When Should I Worry About Right Shoulder Blade Pain?

A person may occasionally experience shoulder blade pain without any evident cause. However, it could be a result of poor sleeping habits or poor posture while using a computer. Moreover, it could be caused by problems with the muscles or bones in the area. A few of the additional conditions...
MedicalXpress

Tips to help a frozen shoulder

Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
2minutemedicine.com

Diet and exercise is associated with small improvements in knee pain in osteoarthritis

1. In this randomized controlled trial, community-based diet and exercise education led to improvement in osteoarthritis associated pain score. 2. Community-based diet and exercise regimen was more effective in lowering mean body weight and mean waist circumstance compared to attention control group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Osteoarthritis (OA) is...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Online Weight Management Program Leads to Glucose Improvement in Type 2 Diabetes

An online weight management program designed for people with type 2 diabetes led to weight loss as well as improved blood glucose control, according to a new study presented at ObesityWeek, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, and described in an article at Healio. Previous research has shown that...
US News and World Report

Best Diabetic Meal Delivery Services

Discover the best diabetic meal delivery services to support your health and lifestyle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes, two conditions that affect how your body processes the sugar in the foods you eat. Diabetes is...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy