Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
Alleged drug smuggler who fled to Turkey while on trial for importing chemical to produce two million MDMA tablets is arrested and deported back to Australia
A Sydney man who fled to Turkey while on trial for his alleged role in importing a precursor that could produce more than two million MDMA tablets has been arrested and returned to Australia. Tony Haddad, 46, was deported by Turkish authorities and landed in Darwin on Friday morning, where...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 3 Most Populated Cities in the Philippines
Officially the Republic of the Philippines, the Philippines is an island country in Southeast Asia, consisting of over 7,600 islands which are split into three main geographical divisions. With a total area of 115,831 square miles, the country is home to over 115 million people. The country is the 7th most populated in Asia and the 13th most populous country in the world. As mentioned earlier, the Philippines is an island country, an archipelago created by volcanic eruptions at least 50 million years ago.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China
New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Iranian chess player ‘moving to Spain’ after competing without headscarf
One of Iran’s top-ranked female chess players is reportedly planning to settle in Spain after photographs emerged of her taking part in an international tournament without a headscarf. Sara Khadem, ranked 804 in the world and 10th in her home country, was not planning to return to Iran after...
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants arrive back home after being deported from the UK
A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa, in the Albanian capital earlier today.
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
The desperate road to Greece is a graveyard for migrants
This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia“He wanted to emigrate to help us financially. He knocked on every door in Morocco, but still couldn’t find a job,” says the mother of a young man (HS) who lost his life trying to cross the border to Bosnia. “He found it difficult to accept me supporting the family while he was unemployed, so he sacrificed his life for us.“I don’t even know the circumstances in which he died. We could not even find his body. His Algerian companion phoned me to inform me of his death.”HS was 28 years...
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ethnic Mongolian UN-registered refugee threatened by Chinese agents in Bangkok
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. An ethnic Mongolian Chinese national who fled the country after his involvement in 2020 protests over a ban on Mongolian-medium teaching in schools has been released on bail by authorities in Thailand after being held by Chinese state security police in Bangkok, and remains at high risk of forced repatriation, RFA has learned.
maritime-executive.com
Protesters Call for Chinese Nationals to Leave China's Gwadar Port
Protests on the expansion of the Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, a key asset for China’s BRI( Belt and Road Initiative) in Asia, continue to escalate, potentially jeopardizing economic ties between China and Pakistan. Last week, the events took a new twist after a protest leader warned Chinese nationals to leave Gwadar by the end of the week.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment
The night before boarding a flight home, at the end of a trip that had taken me from D.C. to Taiwan, Japan, Macedonia, Turkey, and back again, I came across a tweet that succinctly crystallized many of the fleeting impressions I had accumulated on the Pacific leg of my journey. The tweet was from Tanner Greer, a brilliant and iconoclastic China scholar, citing a quote about Taiwan sometimes attributed to Kurt Campbell, years before he became President Joe Biden’s chief Asia adviser on the National Security Council: “I thought I was going to find a second Israel; I found a second Costa Rica.”
BBC
Heeraben Modi: Indian PM Modi's mother dies aged 99
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been cremated after she died in the early hours of the morning. She was 99 years old, and had been in hospital in western Gujarat state - where she lived - since Wednesday after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests...
