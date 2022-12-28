Why David DePape state trial in Paul Pelosi attack won't start anytime soon

David DePape has pleaded not guilty to state charges in his alleged attack of Paul Pelosi, but he won't stand trial until sometime next year. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The alleged attacker of San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband might not stand trial until well into next year.

David DePape, 42, waived his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said that he will next appear in court on Feb. 23, 2023.

On that day, the court will set a date for a trial in which he faces felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.

DePape pleaded not guilty to the charges in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday morning. Had DePape invoked his right to a speedy trial, it would've begun no later than Feb. 24.

Police arrested DePape early in the morning of Oct. 28 after he allegedly broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home, asked where Nancy Pelosi was and, ultimately, attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of the responding officers.

DePape allegedly told police there was "evil in Washington" and that he targeted Nancy Pelosi because of her leadership of the Democratic Party. At the time, Pelosi was second in line to the presidency as House Speaker, but she has since stepped down from a party leadership position .

Multiple websites bearing DePape's name shared far-right conspiracy theories and memes , including multiple invocations of defamatory claims that high-ranking Democratic politicians are secret pedophiles. One of the blogs also mentioned Pelosi multiple times .

In addition to the state charges, DePape pleaded not guilty in November to federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault . His next federal court appearance is not yet currently scheduled, according to a public listing from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull, and he was released from the hospital in early November. Earlier this month, he appeared in public for the first time since the attack, attending the Kennedy Center Honors alongside his wife. Pelosi wore a hat and glove covering his injuries.