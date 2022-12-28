MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations are again looking for nominations for Heroes Among Us. The annual campaign recognizes people in the community who have gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being of others or shown great compassion and courage. Heroes can be nominated from anywhere in northeast Iowa with their heroic act needing to have occurred between Jan. 1, and Dec. 31, 2022. Categories include: Community service (individual or group); Environmental (nature and animal efforts); Good Samaritan (adult 21+); Good Samaritan (youth 20 and younger); Medical/health care (physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics or caregivers); Military (active duty, reserve, guard, individual or group); Public safety (firefighter, law enforcement, security officer); Workplace (heroic act in a workplace).

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO