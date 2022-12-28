Read full article on original website
Decatur Public Schools Board of Education member resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said they are now accepting résumés to fill an open spot as one of their Board members resigns. Board Member Regan Lewis announced they were stepping down on Tuesday during the Special Open Session meeting due to her family relocating closer to her husband’s […]
No casualties found at site of former Goodwill building fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After one of the largest Springfield fires in decades, there were questions as to whether anyone was inside during the blaze. The Springfield Fire Department announced that a search of the site with cadaver dogs found nothing definitive. This means that most likely, there were no people inside the abandoned building during the fire.
Enjoy Illinois will be part of the Rose Parade
SPRINGFIELD – People who watch the Tournament of Roses parade Jan. 2 – in person or on tee vee – should get a hankering to visit Illinois, if the state’s Office of Tourism has its way. For the first time, Enjoy Illinois is entering a float...
Springfield Fire Department Faces Once-In-A-Generation Fire at former Goodwill Building on Christmas Eve
Springfield Fire Department authorities say that everyone they know about has been accounted for in one of the largest structure fires in Springfield seen since 1979. The Springfield Fire Department was alerted to heavy fire at 815 North 11th Street in Springfield at about 4:45AM on Christmas Eve. The site was the former home of the International Shoe Company and a Goodwill Outlet store before going vacant in 2013.
Council: Keep better track of squatters
While aldermen praised the Springfield Fire Department for its response to the fire Saturday at the former Goodwill facility on Eleventh Street, some are frustrated with the lack of accounting of the city’s homeless. The fire is thought to be the largest in Springfield in decades. “I’m concerned,” Ald....
Pritzker Announces Additional Inaugural Events
Governor JB Pritzker is announcing more events leading up to his second inaugural on January 9th. Pritzker will take part in a community service volunteer event on Saturday, January 7th at the Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield. On Sunday, the 8th, the governor and First Lady MK Pritzker will join Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton and Second Gentleman Bryan Echols for a 2pm open house at the Old State Capitol.
CFMC accepting end of year donations
December 28, 2022 – The year is coming to a close, and the Community Foundation of Macon County is hoping to wrap up a successful 2022. It’s not too late to make donations to the following funds and causes for this year. Racial Equity Fund. A. Marie Romano...
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
New Waste Removal Contract Goes into Effect Monday in Jacksonville
The new waste removal service contract between GFL and the City of Jacksonville goes into effect on Monday, and officials are updating the public on some frequently asked questions as of late. GFL Environmental has already begun distributing new garbage and recycling carts to Jacksonville residents ahead of the new...
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year
December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
Warmer Than Normal Temps Sticking Around Into New Year
According to the National Weather Service, it hit 62 Thursday afternoon at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. Well above the normal high this time of the year. At the airport in Moline there was a record high of 67. The temperature Thursday topped out at 61 in Morris, 63 in Sterling and 58 in Bloomington.
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
