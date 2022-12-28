Read full article on original website
Related
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
Woman charged with arson for Marshalltown house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting a house on fire earlier this year. According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, Kristi A. Franklin, 64, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree arson. On March 10 at around 11:44 a.m. the fire department responded to a reported house fire in […]
Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
northwestmoinfo.com
(Updated) Accidental Shooting in Lucerne Leaves 20-Year Old Dead
LUCERNE, MO – Authorities have released the name of the 20-year old man accidentally shot and killed in Lucerne on Thursday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa accidentally shot himself while trying to unload a handgun. The incident took place around 12:30 pm at a residence on Highway 136 about three miles west of Lucerne. Miller had been staying at the residence with family members for approximately a month.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
KCCI.com
Police investigate shooting in Grinnell
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell police are investigating a shooting on Thursday. Police say that they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Pearl Street at 1:40 a.m. The area is a residential neighborhood just west of downtown Grinnell. Police say their investigation revealed multiple...
KCCI.com
Police: Material witness in Des Moines homicide found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A material witness in thehomicide of a Des Moines Public Schools employee has been found dead, according to Des Moines police. On Dec. 12, 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams was found dead in her home by officers who were called there for a welfare check. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Material witness in Iowa homicide case reportedly found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A material witness in connection with the death of a Des Moines Public Schools employee was reportedly found dead. According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, on Dec. 12, officers performed a welfare check at a home, where they found Natasha Williams deceased. Several days later, on Dec. 16, police said they obtained a material witness warrant for Scott Lowery.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police vow to keep investigating homicide after death of person of interest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they are not giving up in trying to find answers in the death of a Des Moines woman. On Dec. 12, Natasha Williams was found dead during a welfare check. Her ex-partner Scott Lowery was declared a person of interest. Lowery was found...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
KCCI.com
Names of DMPD officers involved in shooting death of 16-year-old released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the names of three officers placed on leave after a 16-year-old wasshot and killed by police on Dec. 26. On Monday, officers were called to an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side around 12:30 a.m.
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
KCCI.com
Civil rights complaint filed against Roland-Story
STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story school district faces a civil rights complaint. It was filed by the family of a former student who said he was sexually assaulted by another student. The family claimed the district failed to respond properly to their allegations against Kade Blume. Blume is...
kniakrls.com
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
KCCI.com
Traffic crackdown begins in one metro city
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A traffic safety crackdown is underway in West Des Moines for the New Year's holiday. Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, West Des Moines police officers are conducting a special operation. The police department said drivers may notice an increased presence of officers...
KCRG.com
Person injured in Grinnell shooting
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
sun-courier.com
Garwin man arrested, charged following town search Dec. 16
Owen Lyn Collins, 19, of Garwin made an initial appearance in custody in district court on Dec. 17 on charges including two counts of interference with official acts using a firearm (Class D felony) and one count of going armed with intent (Class D felony). Charges stem from an incident...
kwayradio.com
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
Comments / 0