1 in grave condition after Arlington Heights fire

A house fire in Arlington Heights has left one person fighting for their life on Wednesday.

The blaze in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue was extinguished in 18 minutes by 24 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert .

Initially, no injuries were reported, but after a “thorough search of the crawlspace and both floors” of the two-story Craftsman-style home, one person was discovered.

They were extricated and transported to a local hospital in grave condition, fire officials said.

No further details were available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.