Read full article on original website
Related
David Ortiz's shooter gets 30 years in a Dominican prison, but alleged mastermind is acquitted
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
Ten Convicted on Attempted Murder-Related Charges for David Ortiz Shooting
The First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 individuals on attempted murder-related charges connected to an attack on former major league baseball player David Ortiz, who was shot in the back at a bar in 2019. Those convicted, which includes all but three of the accused suspects, have received sentences ranging up to 30 years in prison. According to the attorney general’s office, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, were sentenced to 30 years for their “direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Ferreras Cruz is said to have fired the shot at...
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
10 Convicted in Brutal 2019 Attack on Red Sox Legend David Ortiz
Ten of the 13 people accused of a brutal attack on Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 2019 have been found guilty by a court in the Dominican Republic, ESPN reports. Ortiz underwent two surgeries and spent more than a month in a hospital after the shooting in Santo Domingo. Authorities said Ortiz was not the intended target, but was sharing a table with the man the gunmen were after and was mistakenly targeted. Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, the alleged triggerman, and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia each got 30 years behind bars after they were convicted. Eight others received sentences ranging from five to 20 years. The accused mastermind, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, was acquitted along with two others.Read it at ESPN
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox lost two starters from a season ago on the same day -- one of which would have returned had they made a fair offer. Just hours before Nathan Eovaldi signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Rich Hill inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. WEEI's...
Popculture
Ex-New York Yankees Player and TikTok Star Break Up
It's over for former Yankees player Tyler Wade and TikTok sensation Alix Earle. Per E! News, the social media star says their split was triggered by his lack of sharing his affection for her on social media. Their breakup comes after three months of dating. She revealed to her fans on the popular dance app, "We haven't been together for a hot minute," the 22-year-old influencer said in a post. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
thesource.com
Dominican Republic Man Who Shot David Ortiz Sentenced to 30 Years
The man who attempted to kill David Ortiz during a visit to his home nation of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 30 years in prison. If you need a refresher, Ortiz was in the D.R. in 2019, hanging with friends in a bar. A man, now 27-year-old Rofli Ferreras Cruz, approached the Red Sox star and shot him. The bullet caused injuries to Ortiz’s liver and intestines, but he recovered fully.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
Top Red Sox stories of 2022: Bogaerts leaves and what's the plan?
BOSTON -- If you're one of those folks who always looks on the bright side of life -- or if you New Year's resolution is to be a more positive person -- this is not the post for you. The 2022 Boston Red Sox were a tightly wrapped burrito of negativity.(If you have decided this is not the post for you, please remain for at least 30 seconds and hit refresh a handful of times before you click out. Thank you.)The team was a mess on the field with an inconsistent offense, a bullpen that struggled to get outs, and...
Comments / 0