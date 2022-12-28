ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Two factors contributed to chair falling off ski lift in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAF4L_0jwo4eNn00
File photo. Photo Credit: skibreck (iStock). skibreck

At about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, a chair fell off of a ski lift at Breckenridge Resort, sending a rider crashing 13 feet to the ground. The rider didn't report any injuries at the time, but members of the public raised concern about the incident, questioning the safety of the lift.

According to a spokesperson from Breckenridge Resort, their team was following all standard operating procedures at the time of the incident.

Here's their explanation for what happened:

"The wind direction was predominantly favorable for operation of the Peak 8 SuperConnect when it opened for the day at 10 a.m., however an abnormal wind gust across the top terminal, in addition to the chair coming into contact with components of the upper terminal, created the circumstances of this event."

After the chair fell, the lift was closed for the remainder of the day, with the lift maintenance team working with the Colorado Tramway Safety Board to report what happened. The team has since conducted a thorough inspection of the lift and has determined that it is safe to operate.

The lift resumed operations at about 12:30 p.m. on the following day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices

What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Planned winter shutdown for I-70 West Vail Pass improvements begins in late December

Crews have made significant progress on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. The project is part of CDOT’s statewide 10-year plan and focuses on significant safety improvements for the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. I-70 is Colorado’s only east-west interstate. As the month progresses, traffic impacts will decrease, with little to no traffic impacts starting the week of Dec. 19. The project will begin a planned seasonal pause in work along the roadway starting Friday, Dec. 30. Workers made further progress on the future westbound bridge in December with minimal lane closures. The bridge is a project focus when construction resumes in the spring.
VAIL, CO
Colorado Newsline

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy