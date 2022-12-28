Two factors contributed to chair falling off ski lift in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: skibreck (iStock). skibreck

At about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, a chair fell off of a ski lift at Breckenridge Resort, sending a rider crashing 13 feet to the ground. The rider didn't report any injuries at the time, but members of the public raised concern about the incident, questioning the safety of the lift.

According to a spokesperson from Breckenridge Resort, their team was following all standard operating procedures at the time of the incident.

Here's their explanation for what happened:

"The wind direction was predominantly favorable for operation of the Peak 8 SuperConnect when it opened for the day at 10 a.m., however an abnormal wind gust across the top terminal, in addition to the chair coming into contact with components of the upper terminal, created the circumstances of this event."

After the chair fell, the lift was closed for the remainder of the day, with the lift maintenance team working with the Colorado Tramway Safety Board to report what happened. The team has since conducted a thorough inspection of the lift and has determined that it is safe to operate.

The lift resumed operations at about 12:30 p.m. on the following day.