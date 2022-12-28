ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Nandin
3d ago

my condolences to the family. I pray she did not suffer and just fell asleep. It is not easy losing a child no matter what age they are. I hope and pray her family, especially her mother, finds the peace they need to get through this hard time

Felicia Felton
3d ago

Sending my condolences to the family!! I pray God gives the family strength to get through this pain there feeling, Lord please help them get answers to understand where theirs confusion in need answers to be able get clarification on for there love one.. Amen

Second
3d ago

I really wish she could have just stayed at work, and not attempt to try to drive home. sincere condolences to her family and friends. 🙏🏾

