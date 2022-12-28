ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Entering Final 2 Games, Seahawks Must Balance Playoff Push With Eyes On Future

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEx2z_0jwo4ccL00

Still in a prime position to earn a wild card, the Seattle Seahawks have much left to play for heading into Sunday's home tilt with the New York Jets. But evaluating for 2023 and beyond must be a central focus in the process.

Down to their final strike with two games left to play and sitting in eighth place in the NFC standings, a recent swoon losing five out of six games has put the Seattle Seahawks in a desperate situation in regard to their playoff aspirations.

Still, despite the prolonged slump that has lasted nearly two months after a stunning 6-3 start catapulted the franchise to first place in the NFC West for a brief moment, Seattle remains very much alive in the postseason hunt. If coach Pete Carroll's squad can find a way to close out the season with back-to-back victories over the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, though help would be needed, they would have a strong chance of earning one of the final two wild card spots.

But while clinching a wild card would be a fantastic accomplishment for Carroll and the Seahawks given low expectations entering the season, they can't allow such a pursuit to prevent them from evaluating players for 2023 and beyond when the franchise hopes a new Super Bowl window opens.

This isn't to say that Carroll and his staff should adopt a preseason-like mentality where every player on the 53-man roster receives equal reps. The NFL isn't a participation trophy league and winning takes top precedent for everyone from the head coach down to the training and equipment staff. Stars such as DK Metcalf, Tariq Woolen, and Ken Walker III should be on the field going full bore aiming to lead their team to the playoffs.

However, Carroll shouldn't hesitate rotating in young players at positions of question heading towards the offseason to see where they may fit into the puzzle beyond this year, regardless of whether such planning starts in two weeks or early next February after a surprise playoff run.

On defense, the Seahawks have allowed more than 25 points per game in coordinator Clint Hurtt's first year at the helm, ranking 29th out of 32 teams. Struggling mightily against the run all season, they have yielded more than 2,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, ranking near the bottom of the league in both categories. That's far from close to Carroll's standards.

Considering those tribulations, Seattle undoubtedly will seek to infuse the unit with talent through the draft and free agency next spring with a bevy of high picks and ample cap space to work with. Significant turnover should be anticipated and beyond rising star cornerback Tariq Woolen, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and maybe linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, nobody else should feel secure about their spot on the team.

Several key contributors, including starting defensive tackle Poona Ford and linebacker Cody Barton, will be unrestricted free agents in March with concerns persisting about their fit in Hurtt's hybrid 3-4 defense. Even for players under contract next year, linebacker Darrell Taylor has been wildly inconsistent and lost his starting job early in the year, defensive tackle Al Woods will turn 36 in March, and Diggs carries a hefty $18 million cap hit in 2023, casting questions about their respective futures.

Keeping this potential shakeup in mind as the front office continues reloading the roster in the post Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner era, if the Seahawks aren't committed to players such as Ford and Barton beyond 2022 or have doubts about former high draft picks such as Taylor emerging as a viable starter as planned, they need to assess players who could replace them as part of their defensive foundation moving forward.

Along the defensive line, with Ford and Woods both possibly on the way out for different reasons, Seattle should continue to see what it has in Myles Adams, who has played well in recent weeks and will be an affordable exclusive rights free agent in March. Though undersized at 300 pounds, he has held up well in limited snaps at nose tackle and offers the athleticism and toughness to excel at multiple alignments as a one-gap or two-gap defender.

At linebacker, Barton has steadily improved as his first season as a starter has progressed. But his lack of size and inability to work off blocks consistently has been a detriment to Seattle's run defense and his skill set may not be the best fit personnel-wise for Hurtt's scheme. Set to be a free agent, the team has nothing to lose giving Tanner Muse - who played well subbing for Brooks two weeks ago against San Francisco - or Jon Rhattigan auditions in his stead in the final two games.

Most notably, the Seahawks have to take the training wheels off of second-round pick Boye Mafe, who has logged just 98 defensive snaps in the past five games. In comparison, 35-year old veteran Bruce Irvin has started each game off the edge and played 210 snaps, producing only five more tackles than his younger counterpart on more than double the playing time.

While Irvin has been an invaluable asset returning for a third stint in Seattle, his performance has dipped since being thrust into the starting lineup and given his age, he isn't part of the team's future beyond this season. Mafe has flashed when given opportunities, including producing three tackles for two yards or less in Saturday's loss to Kansas City, and should receive the bulk of the snaps across from Nwosu down the stretch to see if he can be a starter next year.

Offensively, Seattle has already relied heavily on rookies this season with tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas starting every game and running back Ken Walker III emerging as one of the best young ball carriers in the NFL. With Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant also under contract through at least next year, the team doesn't have quite as many question marks for future seasons on that side of the ball.

With that said, neither Gabe Jackson nor Phil Haynes has performed like a future starter at right guard, as each player ranks lower than 50th in pass blocking grade per Pro Football Focus and rank 69th and 75th in pass blocking efficiency. After being held out as a healthy scratch most of the season, Jake Curhan may be worth a look there. Behind Metcalf and Lockett, especially with Dee Eskridge still on injured reserve, providing more snaps for seventh-round pick Dareke Young on offense would be beneficial for evaluative purposes at receiver as well.

With a playoff berth still within reach, even though they will need help from other teams to advance to the wild card round, Seattle obviously isn't going to stop competing. It's the only way Carroll and his troops know how to operate.

But if Carroll is taking his own philosophy to heart, his "Always Compete" mantra shouldn't just be restricted to the practice field and eyes shouldn't be in tunnel vision for simply making the postseason on house money this year. With a prime opportunity to get back into contention for a Lombardi Trophy coming up this offseason, the future needs to be now with Mafe, Young, and other potential long-term contributors receiving extended tryouts in the heat of a playoff chase.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Golf Digest

Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces

Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
NBC Sports

Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy