ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

2022 Rewind: The Mercury fast becoming community hub

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI8Ig_0jwo4WGr00

Teahouse guru Aaron Vederman talks to a customer at The Mercury Cafe and Teahouse in Historic New Castle.

This story was originally published in May 2022.

Fancy a beer or a glass of wine with buddies?

The Mercury’s got you.

Craving a cup of tea, perhaps a blend named for area sites?

The Mercury’s got you.

Seeking a light lunch or dinner that’s vegetarian, but you’d never know it was?

The Mercury’s got you.

Looking for a nice patio to dine or drink in the sun?

The Mercury Cafe and Teahouse in Historic New Castle has got you covered.

The dining scene newcomer, which opened in December but has been closed for the last week because of COVID-19, expects to reopen Thursday, in time for the return of A Day in Old New Castle on Saturday.

Already a local haunt in its warren-like 1682 building across from the old New Castle County Courthouse Museum, The Mercury is run by husband and husband Aaron Vederman and Dwayne Foster.

Foster long has made a career in the hospitality industry, starting when he was 15. Vederman, a neuropsychologist by day, has immersed himself in the world of tea after becoming fascinated by it in grad school.

The pair met in 2007 in Detroit, Michigan, and as the relationship bloomed, so did their desire to reshape their lives.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own bar and restaurant,” Foster said. “Aaron was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could open a place that did a bar and with tea, and we could have two bars together?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpk4V_0jwo4WGr00

The Mercury co-own Dwyane Foster works behind its tiny bar.

After moving to Portland, Oregon, and living there nine years, Vederman began to feel the pull to come home to Delaware, where his parents and other family members live.

On a visit home in 2019, he and Foster drove through Historic New Castle while they were killing a little time on the way to the Philadelphia International Airport.

“We were just sort of exploring, knowing that we were probably going to leave Portland at some point,” Vederman said.

Foster had never seen old New Castle.

On the drive, they spotted the building at 206 Delaware St. for sale. It had been a cafe.

“It just ticked all the boxes,” Vederman said. “The ability to move closer to my family. The ability to open up a bar-restaurant and live above it. A really cool, historic town. So we just sort of began the process.”

By April 2020, they moved in. The living quarters didn’t have a kitchen and they focused first on making the living space workable, installing a kitchen on the floor above the cafe.

As the COVID-19 lockdown continued to rage, Foster worked a little here and there as a server or a bartender and Vederman did some virtual work.

That left Foster with a lot of free time, and he decided to take on the build out of the cafe himself, with the help of Vederman, family and friends. They hired plumbers or electricians for infrastructure work, but did the remodeling themselves.

“We had time, and it saved us a bunch of money in the end,” Foster said. “We didn’t have to take loans or take on investors or partners or anything like that. So we just took our time.”

That meant the Mercury opened later than they meant for it to, but when it did open Dec. 11, more people were getting out, even with the rise in Omicron cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KSCf_0jwo4WGr00

Guests sit where they want, or where they can find a place, in The Mercury. This is the front dining room.

People found it almost immediately and as the weather has warmed, the number of customers has risen, too. Visitors will find the patio, teahouse and tiny bar area buzzing.

Many guests recognize each other or start conversations across the room. When Vederman talks to customers seated at tables as he works, diners listen and ask questions. Locals often chime in when tourists ask questions, and those can spark long conversations.

“This happened yesterday, when some tourists were here and they were really, really interested in history,” Foster said. “A local just sat next to them and talked to them for like half an hour and gave them a history lesson. There’s a lot of connections that get made here.”

From the time of his first bartending job, he had wanted to own a neighborhood place where everyone gathers as a community hub.

“Aaron and I have worked really hard to create something like that, and I think we’re on our way,” Foster said. “It’s really, really kind of been cool.”

Patrons can enter through the staircase on Delaware Street, or walk around to the side entrance, which is between the back dining room and the bar.

From the front, guests will find themselves in the teahouse, which includes a small bar and can seat 14.

Walking toward the back, guests will find a small dining room, then the bar, then the back dining room and finally the entrance to the patio.

None of the rooms are huge. Vederman said that as soon as they opened, they began getting calls from people who wanted to host baby or wedding showers there for 15 people or more. They always say no.

“We’re such a small space with not very big rooms,” Vederman said. “We’re limited in many ways.”

At the same time, he said, they would not want to issue a blanket no and are open to being asked about events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkY6J_0jwo4WGr00

All of The Mercury’s food is vegetarian, but can be made vegan, like egg salad sandwich, which sells for $11 with chips.

Foster focuses on the food and alcohol. He worked with their friend, Tara, to create the menu.

The menu features a variety of snacks, salads, bowls and sandwiches. They include a Tomato Basil Soup ($5); Cheese Plate ($12); Mezze Plate with whipped feta ($12); Cilantro Lime Salad with mixed greens and avocado ($11); Blue Hen Bowl with quinoa, mixed greens, chickpeas and more ($12); Classic Grilled Cheese ($11); Merc Melt ($12), Pulled-Oat “Pork” Sandwich ($12) and Burger ($12).

Deserts change daily regularly.

The entire menu is vegetarian and can be made vegan, but Foster said they don’t beat people over the head with it.

“We just kind of let them figure it out for themselves, and sometimes they don’t even know,” he said. “They just order something off the menu and they’re like, ‘Wait, I liked it.’ It’s kind of cool when you can surprise people.”

The Merc Melt, for example, is made with vegan pastrami and the Burger is made with an Impossible Burger patty. They have been serving an egg salad sandwich that’s also vegan.

“We do try to have something for everybody, but on our own terms,” Foster said.

The food on offer also is limited by the size of their kitchen. They have an electric pizza oven, panini press, soup warmer and microwave. Sometimes, they start something in the microwave and finish it in the oven.

A larger kitchen would mean having to add a lot of infrastructure such as a sprinkler system, as well as losing space for guests.

“So it’s trial and error, and just trying to figure it out, which is kind of fun,” Foster said.

The restaurant and bar is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The tea house is only open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., because Vederman has a full-time neuroscience research job that he does virtually upstairs.

They tried opening at 11 a.m. and offering some breakfast items, but in the end, they decided as they got busier that they and most of the people who work there are not morning people.

The trade off is that they decided to stay open a little later, “because people in town were beating down the doors at 7 p.m. to get cocktails and early dinner,” Foster said.

Those cocktails, all $12, include familiars such as an Old Fashioned, Daiquiri and Bloody Mary, but also the Corpse Reviver No. 2 (gin, italicus bergamot liqueur, orange liqueur, lemon and absinthe); the Paper Plane (bourbon, aperol, Amaro Nonino, lemon) and the Merc-urita (Blanco Tequila, passionfruit, habanero infused simple syrup, lime juice and orange liqueur).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kHEo_0jwo4WGr00

Foster did all the renovations on The Mercury’s interior, except for infrastructure such as electrical and plumbing work.

Vederman got interested in tea when he was a grad student in New York City in 2004. He was a huge coffee drinker, but it was starting to cause stomach problems, so he decided to try tea.

“One time when I was in New York’s Chinatown, I bought a canister of tea and at the time, I didn’t really even know what it was,” Vederman said. “It turned out to be oolong tea, and I really enjoyed it. Then I just became curious about different kinds of tea. Why do they taste differently. Why do they look differently? Why do they smell different? How do you prepare them?

“That just started my many year journey to learn about tea and I’m — of course — still learning. It’s a vast subject.”

Tea can be bought by the personal pot in The Mercury or in bulk. Vederman stocks a selection of green, black and oolong teas, along with a variety of blends which he creates, all named for prominent houses or buildings in town.

Those include the Dutch House Blend of black tea and spices, similar to chai; the Amstel House Blend of Ceylon and Assam black teas; the Read House Blend of Darjeeling and Assam blend; and the Arsenal Blend (a black tea blend with cardamon).

Vederman and Foster chose to name their restaurant and bar The Mercury because mercury is a symbol of someone who cosmopolitan and travels the world. It also represents trade, commerce and activity in many cultures.

The teahouse is not meant to evoke a single time or culture, especially because many cultures drink it, he said.

They believe that one of the things that guests like is that The Mercury is not a cookie-cutter kind of eatery or bar.

“I mean, there’s no set interior decorating. We’re just having fun and we created a modern cafe with touches of Colonial things,” Vederman said.

Guests won’t find the same thing popping up around town.

“I think people actually appreciate that,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around the Area

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

2022 Rewind: Interest rises in A.I. du Pont going green to stem enrollment drop

This story was originally published in November 2022. The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is ... Read More
GREENVILLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night

The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
92.7 WOBM

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Milton was the holly capital; smallpox almost ruined Christmas

For most of five decades starting in the early 1900s, Sussex County was the leading exporter of Christmas holly wreaths, made by hand by county residents and farmers. Holly central was the area in and around Milton. By the 1930s, Milton became known as “The Land of Holly.”. The...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawaretoday.com

Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style

Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months

As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
TRENTON, NJ
DELCO.Today

A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers

The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy