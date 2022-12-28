Read full article on original website
Central PA Humane society looking for man who left a dead dog at their door
UPDATE — The Central PA Humane Society provided an update regarding a dead dog that was dropped off at their shelter by an unknown person. The below update was published by the humane society: Update #2: This dog was dropped off at our shelter as a stray just by opening the top entry closest to […]
Ms. Wheelchair PA First Runner Up Collecting Donations for Mending Hearts Animal Rescue
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania First Runner Up Laurah Zeek to talk about her advocacy, platform, and MLK Service Project with the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Organization. The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is “to provide an opportunity...
Local rock band “The Pines” perform original music on Studio 814
(WTAJ) — Established in 2019, The Pines is a musical group with experience in classic rock, pop, and blues. Their diverse range of musical styles makes each show truly unique!. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the band members to hear how they got started in Central Pennsylvania, their...
Lakemont Park will have a walk-through tour of its holiday lights
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holiday lights at Lakemont Park in Blair County draws people all over the area to visit, and soon there will be a guided tour of them. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, for just $8 folks can get a tour of the lights starting at 5 p.m. and will also be given […]
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
Blood drive to be held in memory of former Somerset County business owner
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A blood drive will be held in the memory of a former long-time business owner at a local church in Somerset County. At the Friedens Lutheran Church, located at 131 South Main Street, will be the Lon Schrock Memorial Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. […]
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
Pillars of light seen in Somerset County
Jess Moore in Boswell captured this amazing photo of light pillars in the sky this past week. A light pillar is a vertical beam of light that extends above the light source. You have to have the perfect conditions for this to appear in the sky. These typically happen at night or they naturally appear at sunrise or sunset.
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Lower Allen Township. Sure, there are rose drops (red...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
