DANIA BEACH, FL- K.J. Henry is fully aware of what Joe Milton is capable of. Milton began the season as Tennessee's backup quarterback but with Hendon Hooker out with an ACL injury, the redshirt senior is set to make his second consecutive start. However, Henry said it doesn't change much for Clemson's defense as it prepares to face the nation's highest-scoring offense.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO