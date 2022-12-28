Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters Dies: Pioneering TV Journalist & ‘The View’ Creator Was 93
Barbara Walters, the Emmy-winning TV personality and a trailblazer in a male-dominated broadcast journalism, has died. She was 93. “Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died,” ABC News tweeted Friday night. Walters was the first woman to co-host a major network morning show, NBC’s Today, and later to co-anchor an evening newscast, albeit in an ill-fitting and ill-conceived attempt to pair her with Harry Reasoner on ABC in the mid-1970s. But that setback was just a prelude to a career as one of television’s most famous news personalities. Her...
Barbara Walters, Trailblazing TV Broadcaster, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering news broadcaster who became a force in an industry once dominated by men and inspired generations of women who wanted to work in media, has died at the age of 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets,” a rep for Walters said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.” Walter’s career spanned five decades, during which she won 12 Emmy awards, and whose television interviews with celebrities and world figures weaved...
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93
Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Cindi Berger, Walters’ rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” He called Walters a...
Barbara Walters, dead at 93, was cultural fixture, TV icon
NEW YORK — (AP) — Barbara Walters was that rarest of TV personalities: a cultural fixture. For more than a half-century, she was on the air, placing in front of her audience world figures, big shots and celebrities whose names and faces might have changed from year to year. But hers never did.
In the Last Act of Her Groundbreaking Career, Barbara Walters Changed Daytime TV Forever
Though it doesn't define her groundbreaking career, the impact of a show in which women debate current events shouldn't be underestimated
Watch Barbara Walters Roast Herself on 'SNL' + 5 Hilarious Vintage 'Baba Wawa' Skits
Barbara Walters, who died Dec. 30 at 93, was the epitome of poise and professionalism when she was interviewing world leaders, dictators and Hollywood elite, but she wasn't afraid to have a good time either. Just days before she retired from The View in May 2014, the groundbreaking journalist made...
Iconic News Anchor Barbara Walters Dead at Age 93: ‘Extraordinary Human Being’
A fallen icon. Barbara Walters, known for her trailblazing work as a broadcast journalist, has died at the age of 93. Her passing was first reported by ABC News. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” her representative, Cindi Berger, told People. “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
The legendary newswoman, who died Friday at 93, made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials. Here are some of her most influential.
