Universal’s Great Movie Escape, housed inside an art deco theater-inspired venue and located at Universal CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort, is a next-level escape room experience that invites guests to solve their way through challenges based in the worlds of two of the biggest film franchises in history. Guests of all ages can participate in either or both of the experiences – Jurassic World: Escape and Back to the Future: OUTATIME – starting at $49.99 per person (plus tax) for up to six guests per group, and to keep things interesting, the eight detailed environments you’ll experience in each will have randomized solutions and are designed to adjust based on skill level.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO