fox13news.com
New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023
A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
Mysuncoast.com
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website. A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:. “Be the...
Collider
Universal Orlando Resort’s First-Ever Escape Room Experience Involves ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Back to the Future’
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, housed inside an art deco theater-inspired venue and located at Universal CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort, is a next-level escape room experience that invites guests to solve their way through challenges based in the worlds of two of the biggest film franchises in history. Guests of all ages can participate in either or both of the experiences – Jurassic World: Escape and Back to the Future: OUTATIME – starting at $49.99 per person (plus tax) for up to six guests per group, and to keep things interesting, the eight detailed environments you’ll experience in each will have randomized solutions and are designed to adjust based on skill level.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!
Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s raise a glass. We are just days away from ringing in 2023. If you still are looking for something to do, the region has lots of events happening to welcome the new year. See our list below:. Walt Disney World. Ring in 2023 with...
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
momcollective.com
Things to do Around Orlando: Amber Brooke Farm Eustis
Amber Brooke Farms (formerly Atwood Family Farm) is a gorgeous u-pick farm in Eustis, FL. The new name honors the wives of the farmers to emphasize the family aspect of the farm. Amber Brooke Farm offers blueberry, strawberry and sunflower picking. Admission to the farm is free but many of the activities and u-pick is an additional fee. They only accept major credit cards, no cash. Throughout the year, they offer seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Seasonal festivities include a Fall Festival, Christmas at the Farm, a weekend to visit Santa, and opening weekend fun for blueberry and strawberry season.. and much more!
Lazy Dog to Expand to Kissimmee in 2023
"We have sourced ingredients from places and farmers we love and respect. Each ingredient we use is carefully picked and prepared. We make every meal by hand each day, including all of our sauces, marinades and dressings."
momcollective.com
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
allears.net
A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando
Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
