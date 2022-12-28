Read full article on original website
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Kohrs Brothers on Wildwood Boardwalk Demolished
The Kohr Bro on the Wildwood Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventurer Pier has been demolished. A new Kohr Bros will be built by the summer of 2023. Stay with us for updates on this story!. Back in 1919, three brothers of Swiss descent could be found going door to door...
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Childhood Memories
In 2022, we called upon our listeners, readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Here Are Some Of The Finest Crab Cakes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier in the 2022, we assembled our list. Now, just in time for the New Year’s holiday, here is our refresher course, featuring some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere. Please...
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Fantastic Fun! Celebrate New Year’s at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey
We are counting down the final hours of 2022 and if you are looking for something unique and fun to do, maybe head over to Jackson and ring in 2023 with some thrills and fun at Six Flags Great Adventure. Last year we were looking for something to do for...
watchthetramcarplease.com
New Year’s Eve @ The Grand Hotel Cape May – Surf & Turf Dinner with 5-hour Premium Open bar.
The Grand Hotel of Cape May is our #1 choice for your New Year’s Eve destination party, 5-hour Premium Open Bar, Hors d’ Oeuvres, a sensational Served Surf & Turf Dinner, Then It’s Non-Stop Dancing and Partying All Night Long with Our Party Horn Band & Disc Jockey.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City betting it can put COVID behind it in 2023
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — How well Atlantic City's nine casinos do in clawing their way back to where they were when the COVID pandemic hit nearly three years ago will go a long way toward determining what kind of year 2023 will be for the New Jersey resort town.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
nomadlawyer.org
Your Best Guide to Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City for an Epic Holiday
Sip on your favourite drink as you soak in the views of the Jersey shore from your exquisite room with calming beachy interiors. Your Ultimate Guide to Ocean Casino Resort: This is one of the endless experiences offered by Ocean Resort, Atlantic City which made upgrades worth $85 million to become one of the best in the city.
It’s Not Crazy: Comparisons Between Disney World & Atlantic City, NJ
This comparison is not crazy. It only seems like it is at first glance. Please give this article a chance. It came to me earlier this year while we are in Disney World that there are some real similarities to Disney World and Atlantic City. DISNEY’S BOARDWALK RESORT:. It’s...
downbeach.com
Ventnor’s midnight plunge to be broadcast live on national TV
The Ventnor City New Year’s Eve Midnight Polar Plunge, will be broadcast live on TV during the FOX News Channel’s New Year’s Eve Special. The coverage will begin 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nucky’s Speakeasy. The event will be covered by Meteorologist Nick Kosir who will host approximately one segment per hour until 11 p.m., to be broadcast nationally on the FOX News Channel. The event will head over to Suffolk Avenue Beach at 11:30 p.m., with a plunge time at midnight to help ring in the new year.
Are You Spending The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ?
If you're anything like me, you're always thinking about where your next vacation is going to be. I always like to look on Airbnb and see what homes would give me my bang for my buck and somehow I still discover the most unique rentals to ever exist. This rental...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood Crest Couple Finds a Pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood
Lisa Demiduke Rippo and he husband John found a pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood. See her post below:
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
