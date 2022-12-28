ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

watchthetramcarplease.com

Kohrs Brothers on Wildwood Boardwalk Demolished

The Kohr Bro on the Wildwood Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventurer Pier has been demolished. A new Kohr Bros will be built by the summer of 2023. Stay with us for updates on this story!. Back in 1919, three brothers of Swiss descent could be found going door to door...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
nomadlawyer.org

Your Best Guide to Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City for an Epic Holiday

Sip on your favourite drink as you soak in the views of the Jersey shore from your exquisite room with calming beachy interiors. Your Ultimate Guide to Ocean Casino Resort: This is one of the endless experiences offered by Ocean Resort, Atlantic City which made upgrades worth $85 million to become one of the best in the city.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor’s midnight plunge to be broadcast live on national TV

The Ventnor City New Year’s Eve Midnight Polar Plunge, will be broadcast live on TV during the FOX News Channel’s New Year’s Eve Special. The coverage will begin 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nucky’s Speakeasy. The event will be covered by Meteorologist Nick Kosir who will host approximately one segment per hour until 11 p.m., to be broadcast nationally on the FOX News Channel. The event will head over to Suffolk Avenue Beach at 11:30 p.m., with a plunge time at midnight to help ring in the new year.
