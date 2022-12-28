Read full article on original website
These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
Malian mother in Morocco returns home with healthy nonuplets after a year
A Malian woman who gave birth to the world’s only nonuplets last year finally returned home with her nine babies yesterday.Halima Cissé, 27, was sent to Morocco for special care ahead of the birth of her five girls and four boys. The delivery of the babies in May last year made a new Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to have survived.Announcing her return, the country’s health minister Dieminatou Sangare told AFP that the mother and children landed safely and in healthy conditions.“Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother...
BBC
Morocco insist they will not defend their CHAN title in Algeria unless direct flights are permitted
The Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) have said they will withdraw from their defence of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria unless they are allowed to fly directly from the country's capital Rabat. Amid tensions between the two north African neighbours, direct flights were cancelled in 2021 and the FMRF...
Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths
Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
West Africa power vacuum is being filled by Russia
Now is the time to build a foundation that Russia cannot manipulate, and the West can no longer overlook.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Russia backs Serbia's deployment of troops on Kosovo border while Germany says it is 'unacceptable'
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognise it and encouraged Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Pristina's authority with support from Russia
Italy's rightist government tightens rules for migrant rescues
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's rightist government has approved measures to fine charities who rescue migrants at sea and impound their ships if they break a new, tougher set of rules - a move that one campaign group said could threaten lives.
Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa
COTONOU, Benin (AP) — It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah’s town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. His once peaceful life is now marked by threatening phone calls and Islamic extremist diatribes tacked on church doors demanding that people leave. He is haunted by the bodies he has seen of those killed in the attacks.
Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
ABUJA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, making it the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to their African homeland.
maritime-executive.com
Italy's New Rules Put NGO Rescue Vessels on Long, Frequent Voyages
The administration of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has agreed to a new port of refuge policy for migrant rescue vessels, which have been a longtime thorn in the side for Italy's political right. The cabinet decree requires vessels to ask for a port of refuge and sail to it...
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
SANTIAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
France 24
Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right
But the main questions for Stockholm as it takes the reigns of the 27-nation bloc at this tumultuous time could be how new dynamics in its own domestic politics play out on the European stage. After eight years of centre-left rule, the government of conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson formed...
BBC
Eritrean Catholic Bishop Fikremariam Hagos freed from detention
A leading Catholic bishop in Eritrea has been freed from detention after being held without trial since October, reliable sources have told the BBC. Bishop Fikremariam Hagos was released along with a parish priest, Abba Mihretab Stefanos. No reasons were given by the authorities for their detention. The Catholic Church...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
Mediators meet to bolster Ethiopia truce amid signs of detente
ADDIS ABABA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mediators between Ethiopia's federal government and authorities in the Tigray region, embroiled until last month in a brutal war, are stepping up efforts to enforce a truce as relations between the two sides inch closer towards normality.
