The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
The Associated Press

Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
The Independent

Malian mother in Morocco returns home with healthy nonuplets after a year

A Malian woman who gave birth to the world’s only nonuplets last year finally returned home with her nine babies yesterday.Halima Cissé, 27, was sent to Morocco for special care ahead of the birth of her five girls and four boys. The delivery of the babies in May last year made a new Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to have survived.Announcing her return, the country’s health minister Dieminatou Sangare told AFP that the mother and children landed safely and in healthy conditions.“Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother...
AFP

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Associated Press

Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah’s town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. His once peaceful life is now marked by threatening phone calls and Islamic extremist diatribes tacked on church doors demanding that people leave. He is haunted by the bodies he has seen of those killed in the attacks.
Reuters

Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

ABUJA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, making it the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to their African homeland.
maritime-executive.com

Italy's New Rules Put NGO Rescue Vessels on Long, Frequent Voyages

The administration of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has agreed to a new port of refuge policy for migrant rescue vessels, which have been a longtime thorn in the side for Italy's political right. The cabinet decree requires vessels to ask for a port of refuge and sail to it...
Reuters

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

SANTIAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
France 24

Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right

But the main questions for Stockholm as it takes the reigns of the 27-nation bloc at this tumultuous time could be how new dynamics in its own domestic politics play out on the European stage. After eight years of centre-left rule, the government of conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson formed...
BBC

Eritrean Catholic Bishop Fikremariam Hagos freed from detention

A leading Catholic bishop in Eritrea has been freed from detention after being held without trial since October, reliable sources have told the BBC. Bishop Fikremariam Hagos was released along with a parish priest, Abba Mihretab Stefanos. No reasons were given by the authorities for their detention. The Catholic Church...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
Reuters

Mediators meet to bolster Ethiopia truce amid signs of detente

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mediators between Ethiopia's federal government and authorities in the Tigray region, embroiled until last month in a brutal war, are stepping up efforts to enforce a truce as relations between the two sides inch closer towards normality.

