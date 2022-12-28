ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award

Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games

The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Xavier McKinney Designated to Return from NFI

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who has been on the team's non-football injury (NFI) list since returning from the team's Week 9 bye, has officially been designated to return and was allowed to practice with the team on Thursday. McKinney was injured during the team's bye while on vacation...
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012

CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring at Season’s End

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt opened up about what led to his retirement decision while speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Cardinals defensive end shocked the NFL world on Tuesday when he posted on social media saying he was retiring after 12 seasons in the league. Even coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted he didn’t learn about the decision until everyone else did.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

It feels like just yesterday Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Nearly four months later, the Seminoles are set to match up with another premier brand in the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It's been a season of progression for FSU under third-year head coach Mike Norvell as the program has an opportunity to conclude the campaign on a six-game winning streak while breaking into double-digit victories for the first time in six years.
Yankees Trade Lucas Luetge to Braves For Two Minor League Players

The Yankees traded reliever Lucas Luetge to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two prospects, the team announced on Wednesday night. Luetge was designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, a move that made space on the 40-man roster for reliever Tommy Kahnle, who returned to New York in free agency this winter.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
