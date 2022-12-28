Read full article on original website
Source: Titans to start QB Joshua Dobbs vs. Cowboys
The Titans are expected to start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, a source confirmed to ESPN.
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Broncos QB Russell Wilson on fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett: ‘I wish I could have played better for him’
DENVER — The past four days have been a whirlwind for the Broncos organization and specifically quarterback Russell Wilson. On Sunday he turned in his worst performance of the season, throwing three interceptions in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped Denver to 4-11. On Monday,...
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
ESPN calls Peyton Manning a 1998 national champion during Orange Bowl
Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning has done enough in his football career to avoid be given credit for things he didn't do as a Vol, Colt or Bronco. ESPN referred to Manning as a "1998 National Champion" on a caption during Friday's Orange Bowl game broadcast in Miami. Manning was in attendance as Tennessee...
Major Analytics Model Projects Bengals To Get Blown Out By Buffalo, Win AFC North
CINCINNATI — One major analytics model has the Bengals getting blown out of the water in Monday night's game against the Bills. ESPN's Seth Walder posted his final simulations for the regular season, and the Football Power Index spit out a 37-9 win for Buffalo. "The Steelers beat the...
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Xavier McKinney Designated to Return from NFI
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who has been on the team's non-football injury (NFI) list since returning from the team's Week 9 bye, has officially been designated to return and was allowed to practice with the team on Thursday. McKinney was injured during the team's bye while on vacation...
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring at Season’s End
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt opened up about what led to his retirement decision while speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Cardinals defensive end shocked the NFL world on Tuesday when he posted on social media saying he was retiring after 12 seasons in the league. Even coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted he didn’t learn about the decision until everyone else did.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
It feels like just yesterday Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Nearly four months later, the Seminoles are set to match up with another premier brand in the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It's been a season of progression for FSU under third-year head coach Mike Norvell as the program has an opportunity to conclude the campaign on a six-game winning streak while breaking into double-digit victories for the first time in six years.
Yankees Trade Lucas Luetge to Braves For Two Minor League Players
The Yankees traded reliever Lucas Luetge to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two prospects, the team announced on Wednesday night. Luetge was designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, a move that made space on the 40-man roster for reliever Tommy Kahnle, who returned to New York in free agency this winter.
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
Texans vs. Jaguars injury report: TE Teagan Quitoriano out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano (thigh) and center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) were ruled out for the game. Neither player practiced Friday. Running back Dare...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Kiki Rice helps power No. 10 UCLA to victory over No. 17 Oregon
Kiki Rice finishes with 21 points and Charisma Osborne scores 17 before leaving the game with an injury in UCLA's 82-74 win over Oregon.
