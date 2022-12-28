ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin Believes AL West Is One Of The Best Divisions In MLB

The Los Angeles Angels enter the 2023 season with question marks but feature a revamped roster than should be able to compete for a playoff spot. However, their road to October will not be easy. Angels Manager Phil Nevin thinks incredibly highly of the American League West division because it...
Yardbarker

Perry Minasian: Angels Can Still Improve Pitching Staff

The Los Angeles Angels have operated with intent this offseason, dishing out money to free agents and trading for veteran bats to solidify an offense headed by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. General manager Perry Minasian believes there’s still more to do in order to feel content heading into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy