Yardbarker

Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB

At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say

As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith gets real on ‘revenge’ game ahead of Seahawks vs. Jets

Geno Smith is having an excellent individual season as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting QB. The former New York Jets first-round pick has emerged this season as one of the better signal-callers in the league. With a Seahawks playoff berth in his sights, Geno Smith is disregarding any talk about a “revenge game” against the Jets, per John Boyle.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

‘Turn the Page!’ on Turnovers: Cowboys’ Dak Brushes Off ‘Style’ Concerns

Christmas Day has passed, but Dak Prescott was in an all-too-giving mood on Thursday night in Nashville. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys perhaps allowed for the training camp second unit posing as the Tennessee Titans to linger a little too long in the nationally-stream clash. Though Dallas eventually prevailed in convincing 27-13 fashion, the starred quarterback was perhaps a bit too responsible for that, being involved in the losing of three turnovers over the first half-hour of game time.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012

CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Josh Jacobs

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 6-9 on the season and struggling. On Monday, I reported that the Silver and Black were moving on from Derek Carr. In addition, we reported, according to sources inside the organization, they were considering benching Carr for the remainder of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful

The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

