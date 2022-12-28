Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever. Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams. But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about...
Centre Daily
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Bobby Wagner Enjoyed Playing Against His ‘Brother’ Russell Wilson In Win Over Broncos
The Christmas Day win over the Denver Broncos must’ve felt even sweeter for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner considering it came against his old teammate Russell Wilson. The Rams absolutely dominated the Broncos on the holiday, and Wagner was a large factor in holding Denver to just 14...
Centre Daily
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Centre Daily
Broncos QB Russell Wilson on fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett: ‘I wish I could have played better for him’
DENVER — The past four days have been a whirlwind for the Broncos organization and specifically quarterback Russell Wilson. On Sunday he turned in his worst performance of the season, throwing three interceptions in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped Denver to 4-11. On Monday,...
Centre Daily
Joe Starkey: Steelers’ playoff chances are better than you think (although not great)
There is one playoff spot left in the AFC. Do the Steelers have something more than a Powerball's chance to snag it?. Most would say no. The site fivethirtyeight.com pegs the possibility at 2%. I would disrespectfully dispute that figure. Don't get me wrong. The odds stink. The Steelers need...
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: Updates from Thursday's practice
The Seattle Seahawks saw a few players return to practice on Thursday, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant, and running back Kenneth Walker III – all listed as limited participants. Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation. Player Injury Wed Thu...
Geno Smith gets real on ‘revenge’ game ahead of Seahawks vs. Jets
Geno Smith is having an excellent individual season as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting QB. The former New York Jets first-round pick has emerged this season as one of the better signal-callers in the league. With a Seahawks playoff berth in his sights, Geno Smith is disregarding any talk about a “revenge game” against the Jets, per John Boyle.
Centre Daily
‘Turn the Page!’ on Turnovers: Cowboys’ Dak Brushes Off ‘Style’ Concerns
Christmas Day has passed, but Dak Prescott was in an all-too-giving mood on Thursday night in Nashville. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys perhaps allowed for the training camp second unit posing as the Tennessee Titans to linger a little too long in the nationally-stream clash. Though Dallas eventually prevailed in convincing 27-13 fashion, the starred quarterback was perhaps a bit too responsible for that, being involved in the losing of three turnovers over the first half-hour of game time.
Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Centre Daily
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Josh Jacobs
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 6-9 on the season and struggling. On Monday, I reported that the Silver and Black were moving on from Derek Carr. In addition, we reported, according to sources inside the organization, they were considering benching Carr for the remainder of the season.
Centre Daily
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Centre Daily
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Centre Daily
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
