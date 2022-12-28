Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
danspapers.com
Madison Market Owner Daniel Skinner Remembered as Passionate Chef
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Daniel Skinner, an East End chef who previously owned Madison Market in Sag Harbor, died peacefully after a year-long illness on November 24. He was 75. Born on February 17, 1947 in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née...
danspapers.com
Community Rallies to Help Sag Harbor Fire Victims
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Community members have donated more than $57,000 to help a Sag Harbor family that lost their home in a fire about a week before Christmas. Sag Harbor Fire Department firefighters responded to the blaze on Saturday, December 17, which left the...
danspapers.com
Bridgehampton FD EMS Co. Honors Captains
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Bridgehampton Fire Department’s EMS Company recently held a brunch to honor its long line of captains who served, and to unveil a plaque in their honor. Approximately 60 people attended the festive brunch at the firehouse on Sunday, December...
danspapers.com
Soccer Legend and Longtime East Hampton Resident Pelé Has Died at 82
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Pelé, the Brazilian soccer phenom who won a record three World Cups (in 1958, 1962 and 1970) and was among the sports world’s greatest legends from the last century, died Thursday, December 29 after a monthlong hospitalization. He was 82.
Comments / 0