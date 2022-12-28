ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only thing that stopped Tennessee fans from singing “Rocky Top" as time was expiring Friday night was the need to serenade Joe Milton with something else. “M-V-P!" they chanted, over and over. With good reason.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, Tennessee know Orange Bowl can be springboard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — An Orange Bowl trip helped usher in Clemson’s current run of success. Maybe it’ll be the start of something special at Tennessee, too. The sixth-ranked Volunteers (10-2) take on No. 10 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. For Tennessee, it’s a chance at what would be the school’s first 11-win season since 2001 — and, just as Clemson’s first Orange Bowl trip in a generation did 11 years ago, it may help set the tone for a return to college football’s mountaintop.
CLEMSON, SC
Georgia's Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles

ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett wouldn't allow himself to bask so long in the celebration following last season's national championship that it would be more difficult to make a run at a repeat title this year. Bennett, who began his career at Georgia as a walk-on, has had many...
ATHENS, GA
Report: 'Human error' helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville election officials made erroneous updates to voter lists for last month's election and failed to follow steps to make sure they were accurate, leading more than 430 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in the wrong races, the state's elections coordinator determined in a review released Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN

