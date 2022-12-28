MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — An Orange Bowl trip helped usher in Clemson’s current run of success. Maybe it’ll be the start of something special at Tennessee, too. The sixth-ranked Volunteers (10-2) take on No. 10 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. For Tennessee, it’s a chance at what would be the school’s first 11-win season since 2001 — and, just as Clemson’s first Orange Bowl trip in a generation did 11 years ago, it may help set the tone for a return to college football’s mountaintop.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO