Will Liverman has a huge voice and an amazing range of talents. He is definitely on his way!. Liverman has appeared in the universe of vocal music like a shooting star. A graduate of the Juilliard School, he started winning a spate of prizes in 2015, the latest of which is the 2022 Beverly Sills Artist Award. Among his many operatic performances was the first-ever Black Papageno in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of The Magic Flute. He opened the Met’s 2021-2022 season as Charles in Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, and in the fall of 2023 he will star in Anthony Davis’ X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.

