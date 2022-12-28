Read full article on original website
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for 'the beautiful game,' has died at 82.
Post Register
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
SAO PAULO — Soccer great Pelé, whose health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, died Thursday at 82, The Associated Press reported. The Brazilian sports icon had been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions,” as we previously reported.
Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82
The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a...
kalkinemedia.com
'Rest in peace, Pele,' -- Messi, Argentina hail Brazilian great
World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi led the rest of football-crazy Argentina in bidding Brazilian hero Pele farewell on social media Thursday, posting photos of himself and "The King" taken in happier times. "Rest in peace, Pele," Messi wrote on Instagram after the announcement that Pele had died in hospital at...
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Sporting News
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men's soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn't tested in European leagues. The contention is that Pelé didn’t prove himself against some of the best clubs in the world — and other soccer greats did.But despite playing most of his career at Brazilian club Santos, and later with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, Pelé did actually face some of the finest...
Qatar University will honor Lionel Messi by turning his hotel room into a mini museum
Qatar University will honor Lionel Messi by turning the hotel room he was staying in into a mini museum. Guests won’t be able to make reservations for room B201 as the belongings of Argentina’s National Team captain will remain intact. “The room of Argentina national team player...
atptour.com
Garcia Routs Podoroska, Secures French Win Against Argentina
Mannarino also wins as sixth-seeded nation complete 5-0 clean sweep. WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kicked off the new season as she had left off the last one: in phenomenal form. The World No.4 dispatched Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-0 in just 64 minutes on Friday as France completed a 5-0 win against Argentina in the United Cup.
Soccer icon Pelé dies at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died at age 82 following a year long bout with cancer. The soccer great helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962, and 1970. At age 17 he became the youngest player to score in a World Cup game.Dec. 29, 2022.
Switzerland, France stay perfect in inaugural United Cup
Switzerland and France swept play for the second straight day on Friday in the inaugural United Cup, an 18-team, mixed-gender
overtimeheroics.net
2023 European Golden Boot: Players Leading the Race, Messi and Benzema Not Included.
The European Golden shoe is a prestigious award dished out to the player with the highest scoring player (based on certain factors) across all top-tier leagues in Europe. It was created in 1967-68 with Portuguese legend, Eusebio da Silva Ferreira winning the inaugural prize that season. Over the years, it...
